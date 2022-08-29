What is the weather forecast for Burghley Horse Trials 2022?





If you are planning on heading to the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials this weekend (1-4 September 2022), you will be relieved to hear that the weather is set to stay fair. Pack your sunglasses as ‘touch wood’, we’re in for a good week as we take a closer look at the Burghley Horse Trials weather – we can’t wait to be back at the Lincolnshire five-star event after a three-year hiatus owing to Covid.

Thursday 1 September

1000

Temperature: 18°C

Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

Wind: 10mph

1300

Temperature: 22°C

Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

Wind: 12mph

1600

Temperature: 23°C

Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

Wind: 12mph

Friday 2 September

1000

Temperature: 18°C

Weather: sunny intervals and light winds

Wind: 7mph

1300

Temperature: 22°C

Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

Wind: 8mph

1600

Temperature: 23°C

Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

Wind: 8mph

Saturday 3 September

1000

Temperature: 18°C

Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

Wind: 8mph

1300

Temperature: 21°C

Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

Wind: 11mph

1600

Temperature: 21°C

Weather: light rain showers and a gentle breeze

Wind: 11mph

Sunday 4 September

1000

Temperature: 18°C

Weather: light rain showers and a gentle breeze

Wind: 8mph

1300

Temperature: 20°C

Weather: ight rain showers and a gentle breeze

Wind: 10mph

1600

Temperature: 20°C

Weather: ight rain showers and a gentle breeze

Wind: 10mph

Courtesy of BBC weather: information correct at the time of publishing

If you’re looking for some last-minute inspiration on what to wear at Burghley, now that you know what the weather has in store, check out our ‘what to wear’ guide, with options for all budgets and tastes.



Keep up with all the action with our online reports, features and videos during Burghley — and don’t miss our special Burghley report in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale 8 September 2022

You might also be interested in:

Burghley Horse Trials unveils dedicated livestream, but no BBC red button for 2022 Find out how you can follow the action from the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials on TV and online Get your 2022 Burghley Horse Trials tickets now *Bank Holiday special offer* Save 50% on Horse & Hound subscriptions

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.