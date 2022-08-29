{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
What is the weather forecast for Burghley Horse Trials 2022?

    • If you are planning on heading to the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials this weekend (1-4 September 2022), you will be relieved to hear that the weather is set to stay fair. Pack your sunglasses as ‘touch wood’, we’re in for a good week as we take a closer look at the Burghley Horse Trials weather – we can’t wait to be back at the Lincolnshire five-star event after a three-year hiatus owing to Covid.

    Thursday 1 September

    1000
    Temperature: 18°C
    Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
    Wind: 10mph

    1300
    Temperature: 22°C
    Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
    Wind: 12mph

    1600
    Temperature: 23°C
    Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
    Wind: 12mph

    Friday 2 September

    1000
    Temperature: 18°C
    Weather: sunny intervals and light winds
    Wind: 7mph

    1300
    Temperature: 22°C
    Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
    Wind: 8mph

    1600
    Temperature: 23°C
    Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
    Wind: 8mph

    Saturday 3 September

    1000
    Temperature: 18°C
    Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
    Wind: 8mph

    1300
    Temperature: 21°C
    Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
    Wind: 11mph

    1600
    Temperature: 21°C
    Weather: light rain showers and a gentle breeze
    Wind: 11mph

    Sunday 4 September

    1000
    Temperature: 18°C
    Weather: light rain showers and a gentle breeze
    Wind: 8mph

    1300
    Temperature: 20°C
    Weather: ight rain showers and a gentle breeze
    Wind: 10mph

    1600
    Temperature: 20°C
    Weather: ight rain showers and a gentle breeze
    Wind: 10mph

    Courtesy of BBC weather: information correct at the time of publishing

    If you’re looking for some last-minute inspiration on what to wear at Burghley, now that you know what the weather has in store, check out our ‘what to wear’ guide, with options for all budgets and tastes.

    Keep up with all the action with our online reports, features and videos during Burghley — and don’t miss our special Burghley report in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale 8 September 2022

