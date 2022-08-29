What is the weather forecast for Burghley Horse Trials 2022?

If you are planning on heading to the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials this weekend (1-4 September 2022), you will be relieved to hear that the weather is set to stay fair. Pack your sunglasses as ‘touch wood’, we’re in for a good week as we take a closer look at the Burghley Horse Trials weather – we can’t wait to be back at the Lincolnshire five-star event after a three-year hiatus owing to Covid.
Thursday 1 September
1000
Temperature: 18°C
Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
Wind: 10mph
1300
Temperature: 22°C
Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
Wind: 12mph
1600
Temperature: 23°C
Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
Wind: 12mph
Friday 2 September
1000
Temperature: 18°C
Weather: sunny intervals and light winds
Wind: 7mph
1300
Temperature: 22°C
Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
Wind: 8mph
1600
Temperature: 23°C
Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
Wind: 8mph
Saturday 3 September
1000
Temperature: 18°C
Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
Wind: 8mph
1300
Temperature: 21°C
Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
Wind: 11mph
1600
Temperature: 21°C
Weather: light rain showers and a gentle breeze
Wind: 11mph
Sunday 4 September
1000
Temperature: 18°C
Weather: light rain showers and a gentle breeze
Wind: 8mph
1300
Temperature: 20°C
Weather: ight rain showers and a gentle breeze
Wind: 10mph
1600
Temperature: 20°C
Weather: ight rain showers and a gentle breeze
Wind: 10mph
Courtesy of BBC weather: information correct at the time of publishing
If you’re looking for some last-minute inspiration on what to wear at Burghley, now that you know what the weather has in store, check out our ‘what to wear’ guide, with options for all budgets and tastes.
Keep up with all the action with our online reports, features and videos during Burghley — and don’t miss our special Burghley report in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale 8 September 2022
You might also be interested in:
Find out how you can follow the action from the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials on TV and online
Burghley Horse Trials unveils dedicated livestream, but no BBC red button for 2022
Get your 2022 Burghley Horse Trials tickets now
*Bank Holiday special offer* Save 50% on Horse & Hound subscriptions
Find out how you can follow the action from the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials on TV and online
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.