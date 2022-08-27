How to achieve the country chic look and be prepared for Burghley





A visit to Burghley has the potential for blazing sunshine, light showers and heavy downpours – this time of year can be hard to predict so, if you’re wondering what to wear to Burghley Horse Trials, your best bet is to prepare for all eventualities.

Although achieving “country chic” is the main priority for many, it’s important to make sure you’re comfortable and well prepared to spend a day outdoors in order enjoy the action without a worry. Comfortable footwear is key – especially if you plan on walking the cross-country course – as is appropriate layering so that you can adjust your outfit to remain warm (or cool) and dry. If you can find a hat that suits you and complements your outfit, you’re really onto a winner because not only do hats keep off the showers, but they can really make an outfit, too.

Here are some ideas of what to wear at Burghley Horse Trials – with some of our most desired options along with a slightly less pricey alternative.

What to wear to Burghley: Footwear

Although it might be nice to wear the beautiful suede boots you spent ages eyeing up, if there’s a chance of wet weather you’ll be better off in a harder wearing pair of leather country boots. If you prefer to wear something lighter and the weather is looking pleasant, deck shoes are a great alternative.

Fairfax & Favor Explorer

RRP: £450 |

Waterproof for up to eight hours, these are Fairfax & Favor’s hardiest boots, yet they still tick all the boxes for ‘country chic’. They’ll keep your feet warm and dry, and have a memory foam comfort insole, too. Available in standard, narrow and sporting fit.

View now at fairfaxandfavor.com

Shires Moretta Alessandra

RRP: £155.99 |

With plenty of practical style, these oiled leather boots are smart and flattering. The oiling gives a water-repellent finish and helps them to remain fast drying and flexible. They also have a waterproof lining and flexible, shock-absorbing insole.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk, sportsdirect.com or ebay.co.uk

Dubarry Galway

RRP: £379 |

Of all the beautiful Dubarry country boots, these are the most classic. They’re available in standard, slim fit and wide fit, and a wide range of colours. They’re made with ‘DryFast-DrySoft’ leather and have a Gore-Tex lining to keep your feet dry, and have shock-absorbing insoles, too.

View now at philipmorrisdirect.co.uk

Mark Todd Country Boots MKII

RRP: £154.99 |

We’ve tested these Mark Todd boots and awarded them H&H Approved status. They’re waterproof, lightweight and comfortable, give good support and stand up well to regular wear. You can get cheaper country boots, but we think these are worth spending the extra money on.

View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

Chatham Deck G2 Boat Shoes

RRP: £115 |

If the weather’s looking warm or you prefer lighter footwear, why not pick up a pair of boat shoes? These leather shoes have a cushioned and shock-absorbing sole, which is also anti-bacterial – great as you may want to wear them without socks.

View now at amazon.co.uk or philipmorrisdirect.co.uk

Skechers On-The-Go Flex

RRP: £60 |

These colourful canvas boat shoes with a synthetic leather upper will keep your feet comfortable all day. They have an air-cooled insole and cushioned midsole. They’re machine washable, too, so if it is wetter than planned, you can stick them in the wash when you get home.

View now at skechers.co.uk

What to wear to Burghley: clothing

If you’re wearing tall country boots, skinny jeans of some kind are an essential – whether you opt for classic denim, black, white or a touch of colour is up to you. On the top half layering is key – a patterned blouse is a classic country look, while a mid-layer or gilet can add colour and warmth. Early September calls for water protection over warmth, so a light jacket that you can pack into your bag is an ideal option.

Ariat Premium High-Rise Skinny Jeans

RRP: £115 |

These medium-wash jeans from Ariat will work with anything you add to them.

View now at ariat.com

JDY High Rise Skinny Jeans

RRP: £35 |

Head to Asos for a great selection of skinny jeans for all budgets. This mid-wash pair from JDY are a great alternative to the Ariats above.

View now at asos.com

Ariat Woodside Quilted Gilet

RRP: £110 |

Available in navy, green and white, in addition to this lovely coral colour, this diamond quilted gilet has a recycled outer shell, recycled insulation and vegan leather pulls.

View now at ariat.com

Joules Minx Diamond Quilted Gilet

RRP: £49.95 |

Also available in a range of colours (caramel, navy, white, green or black), this gilet is fitted and flattering, making it a great addition to your outfit at any time of the year.

View now at joules.com

Barbour Safari Shirt

RRP: £64.95 |

With a feminine, curved hem, this shirt is a great layering piece.

View now at barbour.com

Rydale Wistow Shirt

RRP: £29.99 |

This feminine shirt comes in a range of country prints, including flying ducks, pheasants, deer and hare.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Joules Snug Long Packable Showerproof Coat

RRP: £79.95 |

This jacket is warm, water resistant and packs away into a small pouch, which makes it perfect for stowing away when the sun comes out.

View now at joules.com

Amazon Essentials Packable Puffer Coat

RRP: £25 |

Available in a wide range of colours, this coat is water resistant and packs into a small bag.

View now at amazon.co.uk

What to wear to Burghley Horse Trials: hats and accessories

Finishing your outfit with a fedora will top off your country look. Totally gorgeous, but also handy if there’s a bit of rain and you’re out and about in the Burghley grounds. A cute bag to carry drinks, snacks and smaller purchases is also a must.

Hicks & Brown Suffolk Fedora

RRP: From £89 |

With a selection of gorgeous colours, bands and feathers to choose from, these fedoras will really catch the eye.

View now at hicksandbrown.com or ebay.co.uk

The Hat Company Coloured Fedora

RRP: £25 |

Still smart and available in a choice of colours, these hats will add a pop of colour to your outfit.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Fairfax & Favor Fitzwilliam Saddle Bag

RRP: £295 |

This beautiful bag is perfect for storing your phone (for great cross-country pics) and purse (for easy access at your favourite tradestands).

View now at philipmorrisdirect.co.uk

Afkomst Cross Body Bag

RRP: £29.99 |

This bag can be worn across the body or over the shoulder.

View now at amazon.co.uk

