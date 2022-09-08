Meet Burghley’s special prize winners: from mega mares to British-bred superstars





Who won the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials special prizes, at last week’s five-star? Check out our complete list…

The Land Rover Perpetual Challenge Trophy, to the winning owner: Trevor Dickens. A miniature replica was also presented to the winning rider: Piggy March



Piggy March and Vanir Kamira won the event, finishing on 27. Vanir Kamira is owned by Trevor Dickens.

“It’s a dream come true as a young rider growing up – I think Burghley is the toughest event in the world and probably the hardest to win,” said Piggy.

Burghley Challenge Cup, to the winning rider: Piggy March

Piggy won Burghley on her 18th attempt – her first was in 2022 aboard Flintlock.

“To have a horse that’s come second twice and fifth once and only has just over four time-faults in four cross-country rounds, she’s a true Burghley horse and deserves to have her name on a plaque on Winners’ Avenue,” said Piggy. “I can’t think anyone here doesn’t think she deserves it.”

The Henry Tate Challenge Cup to the owner of the second-placed horse (Capels Hollow Drift): Patricia Davenport, Sarah Webb and Milly Simmie, and the Sudden Challenge Trophy to the rider of the second-placed horse: Tom Jackson



Tom made a serious splash on his Burghley debut, finishing in the runner-up spot on 32.5.

“We dreamt of doing this well, but to come here and do it is another thing. Pippa [Funnell] just said, ‘Concentrate on what you’re doing, ride like you normally do’,“ said Tom. “Hopefully I did that, and he jumped very well for me.”

The Stamford Challenge Cup awarded to the owner of the third-placed horse (Vitali): Joe and Alex Giannamore, with the rider of the third-placed horse presented with a silver photo frame presented by Dawson of Stamford: Tim Price



Tim was slightly disappointed to drop from second to third after lowering three rails in the showjumping, but is excited for the future with Vitali.

“I’ll take it away as a positive experience and look forward to next time,“ said Tim. “He’s class and what he showed me yesterday has got me excited for the future.”

The British Horse Foundation presented the Richard Matson Memorial Trophy and a £1,000 prize to the breeder of the highest placed British-bred horse, provided it finished in the top 12 – Elaine Hepworth, breeder of Classic Moet

Jonelle Price and the evergreen Classic Moet, who is now 19, were the only combination to finish inside the optimum time on cross-country day. They ultimately finished in fourth place.

“If you’d given me a top-five finish at the start of the week, I would have been happy,” said Jonelle, whose mare has now completed a record 12 out of 12 CCI5* cross-country clears. “But when you are up there in the mix, you dream of that elusive clear and think what could be.

“However, she showed me that she still deserves to be here and she felt as good as ever.”

Sport Horse Breeding of Great Britain presented a bronze and rosette to the owner of the highest placed horse sired by an SHB (GB) graded stallion or HIS premium stallion, provided it finished in the top 12: Classic Moet’s owners Sophie Rickards, Jonelle Price and Trisha Rickards

Classic Moet is by Classic and out of Gamston Bubbles, who is by Bohemond.

Tattersalls horse care prize awarded to the groom of the best cared for horse in recognition of their hard work and dedication: Fraser Kirby for his care of My Ernie

Fraser Kirby, who has been working as a groom for 30 years, won the prize for the best cared for horse, My Ernie ridden by Helen Wilson.

“We have a good bond,” says Fraser, 49. “He’s a really lovely horse to look after; he just follows me around. Apparently he’s difficult to catch, but he’s very straightforward at an event. He loves his treats – apples and Stud Muffins.”

Twemlows Stud Farm awarded a scholarship for two embryos, with a value of approximately £7,500, to the highest place British domiciled mare completing the competition, providing it was place in the top 20: Vanir Kamira

Piggy’s Burghley ride has won this prize before and this year was no different!

The Avebury Trophy, presented by Mark and Rosemary Barlow, in memory of their three-time Burghley winner, Avebury, to the rider of the best cross-country round, as judged by Capt Mark Phillips: Classic Moet



New at Burghley for 2022 was the Avebury Trophy.

Explaining why he had chosen Jonelle, Capt Mark Phillips said: “Jonelle Price’s round was the only one of the day to be inside the time – but that wasn’t the deciding factor. She did it more easily than the others, and still had time to add a stride at the final two fences.

“I thought the other two outstanding rounds came from Bubby Upton and Tom Jackson, because they also made it look easy, and the best cross-country performances are those that do that.”

The Worshipful Company of Farriers best shod horse award, presented to the farrier of the Burghley horse who judges deem to have good hoof condition, the making (or preparation) and fitting of their shoes and the nailing and position of the clips: Stephen Hill and his apprentice Sam Green, farriers to Angus Smales’ ride, ESI Phoenix, who is owned by Charlotte Straker and Diana Birch.

Local farriers to Burghley, Stephen Hill and his apprentice Sam Green, were responsible for shoeing ESI Phoenix, who “does not have the easiest of feet”. This is not the first time Stephen has won this award – having scooped it multiple times previously. ESI Phoenix finished 26th with a clear cross-country round.

“A massive congratulations to our hard working farriers Stephen Hill and Sam Green for winning the best shod prize at Burghley with the gorgeous Pheonix,” a statement on Angus’ social media pages read.

Pictures of the winners of the Badminton Horse Trials special prizes taken by Peter Nixon and Nico Morgan

