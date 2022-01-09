Take a look around this six-bedroom home, complete with six stables and a leisure complex





Broadway House is located near to the village of Drighlington, West Yorkshire, which is home to some local shops and a primary school with leisure facilities and further shopping available a short drive away at the Birstall Retail Park. It is very well located for access to all routes to Leeds (six miles) and Bradford (six miles) as well as the motorway network and therefore ideal for those commuting further afield.

Local equestrian centres include Yorkshire Equestrian Centre, which is 25 minutes away (20 miles), Moorhouse Equestrian Centre, which is 30 minutes away (26 miles), and Askham Bryan College, which is also 30 minutes away (30 miles).

Vets are on hand at Stanley House Vets Farm & Equine (30 miles), and if you like your hunting, head out with the Penine or Rockwood Harriers.

Broadway House is on the market with Fine & Country for offers over £1m. Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian facilities include six stables, a storeroom, electricity and water supplies and a manège. Also outside is a large stone paved patio to the front of the property, a BBQ area, pond and a lawned area.

Approached via twin electric gates, Broadway House is a six-bedroom home with a leisure complex comprising an indoor swimming pool, steam room and sauna.

The part-glazed front door opens into the reception hall, with quartz flooring, oak staircase to the first floor and a loo.

The quartz flooring continues into a dining/kitchen room with grey high gloss units, quartz worktops and a range of appliances and Quooker instant boiling water tap.

A door leads to the utility room, which has space for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

The living room has a window to the side and bi-folding doors on to a patio area at the front. The living room leads to the playroom, again with doors to the front, which then leads to the newly refurbished leisure complex.

On the first floor is the main bedroom with a walk-in dressing area and an en-suite with a freestanding bath, walk-in shower and twin sinks.

There are three other bedrooms and a fully tiled shower room on the first floor. On the second floor are two double bedrooms and a further en-suite with natural stone tiling, a corner bath and walk-in shower.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.