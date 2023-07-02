‘She’s a headstrong mare’: former Blue Cross resident set for Royal International debut





Coloured mare Blue Cross Kalice, who was born at a rescue centre, has booked her first ticket to the Royal International (RIHS) during her debut open show season.

Blue Cross Kalice, who is known as Kali at home, is owned by Carol Lodge. Kali is home-produced and ridden by Carol’s friend, Rosie White.

Kali was sourced from the Blue Cross in Oxford in 2018 as an unbroken four-year-old.

“Never in a million years did I think we could affiliate and actually qualify for something like the RIHS,” says Dental nurse Rosie, who has ambitions of qualifying for the SEIB Search For A Star finals later in the season.

Kali was born at the Blue Cross centre as her dam had been rescued while she was in foal.

“Kali had gone to a couple of homes, but due to her massive attitude she’d landed back at the centre,” explains Rosie. “She was a pretty bolshy four-year-old when we got her.”

Kali was originally competed locally, though disaster struck during towards the end of one show day, as Rosie explains: “Carol fell ill while we were at the show, so much so that we dropped her off at the hospital on the way back. She was very ill and she didn’t come out of hospital for six months. In 2021, after the pandemic, we also sadly lost Carol’s husband to cancer. Everything considered, Kali and I didn’t show for a long while.”

Towards the end of 2021, Kali and Rosie were all set to attend the CHAPS championships held at Arena UK. However, a week before the show Kali caught an infection in her tail.

“We had to shave her tail off,” says Rosie. “The vets thought we might have to amputate it, but thankfully we got on top of the infection quickly. We nursed her back to health, but unfortunately she could only be shown at local level the following year as she had no tail!

“Kali is now nine and she’s come into her prime,” Rosie adds. “She’s really grown up this year and we’ve finessed our craft together. She’s been worth the wait.”

Rosie and Kali booked their RIHS ticket at Shard Equestrian.

“It was an amazing experience and we got some lovely comments from the judges,” says Rosie. “Kali is a mare who is headstrong with her own unique attitude. Many people comment that she has the presence of a stallion. But, this has made it so much more rewarding. I’m so excited to ride at Hickstead next month.”

