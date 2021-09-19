The final challenge: take a look at the showjumping course that will decide the 2021 Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L winner

Twelve fences, 15 jumping efforts and less than a single pole separating first to 10th – the Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L showjumping final is set to be a thriller.
Di Boddy’s 1.25m course has the potential to shake-up the leaderboard, with a tight roll-back turn from fence three to four, a double, a treble and a triple-bar and a water-tray among the questions horses and riders will face today (Sunday, 19 September).
The 470m course has a time allowed of 76 seconds, with 0.4 of a penalty awarded for every second over this.
The lower-placed combinations jump this morning and the top 27 contenders will head into the arena after lunch (2.30pm). Leader Yasmin Ingham (Banzai Du Loir) will be last to showjump at 3.30pm.
