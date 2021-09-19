The final challenge: take a look at the showjumping course that will decide the 2021 Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L winner





Twelve fences, 15 jumping efforts and less than a single pole separating first to 10th – the Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L showjumping final is set to be a thriller.

Di Boddy’s 1.25m course has the potential to shake-up the leaderboard, with a tight roll-back turn from fence three to four, a double, a treble and a triple-bar and a water-tray among the questions horses and riders will face today (Sunday, 19 September).

The 470m course has a time allowed of 76 seconds, with 0.4 of a penalty awarded for every second over this.

The lower-placed combinations jump this morning and the top 27 contenders will head into the arena after lunch (2.30pm). Leader Yasmin Ingham (Banzai Du Loir) will be last to showjump at 3.30pm.

Blenheim Horse Trials showjumping: take a look at the fences

Fence one



Fence two



Fence three



Fence four



Fence five AB

Fence six



Fence seven



Fence eight



Fence nine



Fence 10ABC



Fence 11



Fence 12



You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.