



A former racehorse who was bought for just $1 is impressing on the international eventing circuit and has made her Blenheim Horse Trials debut in the CCI4*-L after a transatlantic journey.

Canadian rider Hanna Bundy’s ride Lovely Assistant, who sold at auction as a yearling for $70,000 (£56,414), won one of her 10 starts on the track in the US before her career switch.

“My fiancé Nick Hanson got her off the track as a three-year-old. She was 14.2hh and he bought her for $1,” Hanna told H&H.

“Nick’s sister, Juliana, developed her up to prelim level (equivalent to UK novice) and then I took over the ride four years ago and brought her up to four-star. She’s been amazing.”

Nick added: “We bought her with the intention to resell, but then saw a ridiculous amount of potential and said, ‘Why don’t we keep her for a bit longer and see what happens?’”

The little mare stepped up and is thriving in her new career. The pair arrived in Britain with a wealth of four-star results, including fifth at Bromont CCI4*-L in June, with Blenheim Horse Trials as their end of season target before they return to Canada.

They are part of a wider contingent of Canadian riders who travelled to the UK in early August to contest a tour of fixtures on the British and European circuit, including the Arville leg of the eventing Nations Cup.

“It’s been amazing,” said Hanna, who has spent time training with Jonelle Price and Rebecca Howard in the UK.

“I’ve only been to Blenheim to support before – my cousin came here last year, so I was able to walk the course and get the lay of the land – this is the first time over here with a horse.”

The pair earned a score of 36.4 in the first phase on their Blenheim Horse Trials debut this morning (15 September), which Hanna felt was a “fair” mark for the 12-year-old mare.

“I’m happy with her. She gets quite tense usually, but I was able to keep my leg on today. There’s quite a bit of atmosphere in there, so I was happy with how she handled it. There’s definitely a few places where I lost some marks, like in the walk and one of the changes wasn’t pretty, but I was happy with her overall performance.”

Lovely Assistant, who Hanna owns with Carl and Nicholas Hansen, is the first horse Hanna has taken to four-star and she was quick to credit the work Juliana did with the mare to establish a solid foundation.

“Juliana did a great job with her – when I got her she fully understood what her job was and knew to go between the flags!” said Hanna.

“She is funny. She’s independent and she’ll tell you what she likes. She’s a mare, but she likes to kiss! We’ve had a lot of time one-on-one as she’s the only horse I have here.

“She loves her job. Dressage is the hardest phase for her, but she runs and jumps and lives for this. I couldn’t ask for a better horse to be here on.

“I love thoroughbreds – I love this thoroughbred. She gives me 110% – her heart and soul is in it.”

The thoroughbred mare is by Colonel John, and out of Silver Ghost mare Absolutely Lovely. And the next generation of lovely little assistants are already on the ground back in Canada, with offspring by Contendro and Diacontinus.

“We’ve bred from her a few times through surrogate mares, so hopefully her babies are like her,” said Hanna.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.