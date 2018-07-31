From horseshoes used to make wine racks to kitchen clocks, check out our selection of beautiful home décor products to bring an equestrian edge to any property.

This inventive and fun wine rack is 100% iron and holds three bottle of wine. It will look equally as good on the floor or on a counter top and will bring a subtle equestrian vibe to your home or as a gift to one of your fellow drinking buddies.

This fun horseshoe hook is well made, finished in an antique brown and is ideal as a coat hook for your boot room, porch or anywhere else around your house.

This silver finish horseshoe photo frame is expertly crafted in aluminium and holds a 3”x3” photo. It would look great on a mantle piece, desk or side table, framing a picture of any special moment in your life. This would also be a very thoughtful to gift to any of your loved ones, equestrian or not.

A cast iron door knocker in the shape of a horseshoe with horse head is suitable for outdoor or indoor use. A great piece that is both useful and ornamental.

This horseshoe wall art sticker is available in various sizes and colours making it ideal to apply to any wall or smooth surface. It is removable, leaving no damage to paintwork, easy to clean and once applied it looks like it is painted on. A great way to “horsify” the bedroom of any pony-mad child.

Made from durable cast iron and finished in garden antique brown, this shoe rack and scraper will look great in an entrance porch, boot room or outside. In the shape of a horseshoe, the base features a horse head design with a built in durable boot brush and prongs designed to hold up to two pairs of boots. A fantastic solution for keeping muddy yard boots out of the home.

With a well-designed and clear print, this rug will bring a touch of equine into your bedroom, living room or kitchen. This generously sized rectangular rug is made of soft polyester pile with woven backing. It is comfortable and stain-resistant and can be used indoors or out.

This picture is hand stretched over a 30mm deep frame with a protective finish so it will never fade. It comes ready to hang on the wall of any room to liven up an empty space.

The horseshoe doorstop will add charm to any room. This piece can double as a paperweight, a single bookend or just as adorable equestrian decor. Made of iron, it is really sturdy.

This clock is battery operated and has an accurate quartz movement. Its horseshoe print makes it a great addition to any equine fan’s home, kitchen, or office.

