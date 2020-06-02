Bag yourself the perfect equestrian set-up with 108 acres, two arenas, stabling and farm house…

If you close your eyes can you picture yourself living at this premier equestrian facility with Grade II-listed farmhouse? We certainly can…

Hooze Farm is an impressive property situated in a secluded rural location near the pretty Gloucestershire village of Eldersfield. The village is known for the well-regarded Butchers Arms pub.

The market towns Tewkesbury and Ledbury are found 6 and 12 miles away, respectively.

You will be in a prime location for equestrian competition. Hartpury College, which hosts regular events throughout the seaon, is just 6 miles from the front door.

Three Counties Showground is just a 20 minute drive away (10 miles).

Other equestrian centres within easy reach include: Bourton Vale (37 miles), Prestige Equestrian (16 miles) and Barton End (28 miles).

If you like to hunt head out with the Cotswold Hunt once the season comes around.

BSPS Area 9B is the society you need if you like to hit the show ring.

Head over to Ace Cross Country for a blast around their fabulous course. You can be there in under 20 minutes.

Offered for sale by Savills, you can get your hands on this delightful home for £2.5m.

The land extends to approximately 108 acres and is all laid to permanent pasture with some orchards immediately adjacent to the farmhouse.

The facilities are out of this world. Check out this 25x60m outdoor school with all-weather surface, perfect for a sunny summer schooling session…

There is also a 25x60m indoor arena for when the rain hits. As well as a Martin Collins surface, it boasts mirrors and lighting, a viewing gallery, three stables and a two bedroom staff flat and cloakroom.

As well as a wash bay and a solarium, there are 16 loose boxes split between three yards.

The original farmhouse is thought to date back to the 17th century. It has been renovated into a lovely family home and there is further planning permission to add a two storey extension to the front.

Features of the country home include period fireplaces, exposed brick walls with timber detail, exposed wooden flooring and modern appliances.

We continue to publish Horse & Hound magazine weekly during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as keeping horseandhound.co.uk up to date with all the breaking news, features and more. Click here for info about magazine subscriptions (six issues for £6) and access to our premium H&H Plus content online.