Revel in 143 acres complete with 11 stables and manége, plus five bedrooms and a self-contained garden room





Ashmore Barn Farm is set within the Cranborne Chase & West Wiltshire Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty with wonderful views over its own land. The farm lies in the medieval settlement of Stubhampton within a mile of Tarrant Gunville in Dorset. The larger towns of Blandford Forum and Shaftesbury are both eight miles away. Those wishing to travel to London can do so via mainline trains from both Gillingham (13 miles) and Salisbury (22 miles), which arrive into Waterloo with a travel time of 83 minutes from Salisbury.

You will be spoilt for choice when it comes to local equestrian centres. Kingston Maurward Equestrian is around 35 minutes away (22 miles), as is Moreton Equestrian Centre (21 miles) and Dorset Showground (13 miles), to name just a few nearby.

Damory Veterinary Clinic (seven miles) is just 15 minutes from the front door.

Head over to Moreton Equestrian Centre (21 miles) for some cross-country schooling. And if hunting is more your thing, you could head out with either the Wilton, Portman, South Dorset or New Forest Hunts.

Ashmore Barn Farm is on the market with Symonds & Sampson for £2.8m as a whole. Let’s take a look around…

The farm buildings are at the top of the valley in the centre of the land to the north of the farmhouse and are accessed by a private track.

The buildings include a stable block with seven loose boxes, feed store, kitchen/rest room and utility facilities and tack room. A further building has four loose boxes and large storage area. A separate farm building to the west of the stable block is next to the outdoor rubber-surfaced ménage.

The land covers about 143 acres with around 133 acres of pasture and 10 acres of woodland. The land is well fenced and in the last two years nearly 1,500m of mixed hedges have been planted. All of the fields include water troughs attached to mains water, which are well laid out for the grazing of livestock and horses.

Ashmore Barn Farmhouse is located at the end of long privately-owned track.

The ground floor includes a large kitchen/breakfast room, dining room, drawing room, sitting room, utility room, laundry room and two downstairs cloakrooms/toilets.

The first floor has a large principal bedroom with en-suite bathroom and separate shower, plus a further three bedrooms and family bathroom. The loft space over the kitchen has been converted to provide a fifth bedroom and bathroom.

The property also has a separate garden office, which contains a bedroom and shower room with large open plan office and kitchen facilities, plus further workshop/storage space.

A number of ground floor rooms in the farmhouse have access to the garden, including large French doors from the dining room and drawing room on to the main garden.

You might also be interested in:

Save time and money with a subscription to Horse & Hound

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.