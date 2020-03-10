Are you ready for the roar? Watch what it is like at the Cheltenham Festival for a jockey

Today is the day that we will get to hear that famous first day Cheltenham Festival roar (10-13 March).

But what is it like for the people in the thick of the action, away from the crowds and television cameras? To find out, Betway ambassador and three-time Festival winner, Katie Walsh, takes racing broadcaster Nick Luck on a guided tour of the spots the public don’t get to see. From the weighing room to the winners’ enclosure, this is what really goes on behind the scenes for the jockeys competing in the ‘greatest show on turf’.

Katie rode a number of winners during her career as a jockey. She was third in the 2012 Grand National aboard Seabass and won the 2015 Irish National riding Thunder And Roses. She rode three winners at the Cheltenham Festival, the last coming shortly before her retirement in 2018.

“As soon as you see the Cheltenham sign, you start to get a feeling like no other. To be able to walk in those front front doors as a jockey, with your bag over your back and your saddle under your arm, it’s just a great place to be — you feel very lucky,” says Katie, sister of Ruby Walsh.

Talking about walking back into the winners’ enclosure, Katie says: “Those gates open up and you come in, and you feel like you’re on stage. This is it, this is when the roar happens and that is your moment.”

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

What will the weather be like for the 2020 Cheltenham Festival? Find out what the forecast has in store for one of the biggest weeks in British racing What NOT to wear at the Cheltenham Festival Check out our light-hearted guide to fashion faux pas to avoid at the Festival (10-13 March) Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today

To read more visit: blog.betway.com

Don’t miss our Cheltenham Festival preview in 5 March issue, and read our full report from the big meeting in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 19 March.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free.