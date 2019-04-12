An appreciation of Tiger Roll and 14 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some celebrating the amazing achievements of Tiger Roll to some interesting inter-stable communication, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





Are you OK there you two?



Very enterprising



It happens to the best sometimes

Say cheese



Happy Birthday to this bunch of heroes



Just giving his horse an impromptu hug



Stoooooooppp!!

With an Aintree Grade One victory now to his name, Kalashnikov officially starts his summer holidays

Whoops!

And now it’s time to celebrate the incredible Tiger Roll, and we start with some of his fans…

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=394455094607998

Selfie for the winning horse and jockey



Meanwhile, Davy and his son have been caught watching early morning re-runs of his Grand National win



The drinks on a flight home to Ireland were on Tiger Roll’s owner and Ryanair boss, Michael O’Leary



Tiger Roll enjoying a good roll when he was back at home the next day

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

And finally, Tiger Roll is paraded in his home town in front of an unsurprisingly bumper crowd



