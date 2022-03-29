A gorgeous stone farmhouse, with stables, outdoor arena and 250-tree apple orchard, situated in perfect countryside





Make a nest out of this Grade II-listed detached family home, that is thought to have been originally constructed in the early 1600s, plus there is stabling for up to three horses.

Apperley Farmhouse can be found in the small and popular village of Stocksfield, which is approximately 14 miles west of Newcastle upon Tyne and 10 miles east of Hexham in the Tynedale district of Northumberland.

Local equestrian centres include Murton EC (22 miles), Stepney Bank Stables (16.5 miles) and The Tilery EC (15 miles).

Hunting in the area is with the Tynedale and this property is placed slap bang in the middle of some stunning hunting country.

Your local showing society would be BSPS Area 1A.

The cross-country facilities on offer at Little Whittington are just over 7 miles from the front door.

Enjoy a spot of racing at Newcastle Racecourse (16 miles).

If you need a vet, Bearl Equine Clinic can be found just a short drive away.

Offered for sale by Sanderson Young, this versatile property with plenty of horsey appeal is priced at £2.2m.

Do you think it’s worth a viewing?

The well-maintained and stocked formal gardens are a particular feature of Apperley Farm, as well as the paddocks which total 8.57 acres, giving a total site area of 11.79 acres.

The location offers some stunning hacking opportunities, so you can spend your summer evenings and weekends exploring the local area.

The south-facing wooden stables include three loose boxes, hay barn and tack/feed store, with mains electricity and water connected.

To the south of the stable yard is a 20x40m floodlit arena with sand and rubber surface.

Outside you will also find a 0.59 acre paddock next to the stables, and a field to the east of the house with a 250-tree apple orchard.

The main home is a six-bedroom stone built residence, recorded as being originally occupied by the Boutflower family. During the 1930s the property underwent a major extension and remodelling by its then owner Lord Gort, who was the former Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Imperial General Staff, who reused architectural features sourced from central Newcastle and beyond.

Inside, the property has retained many of its 17th Century features, including original door surrounds, fireplaces, high beamed ceilings, leaded windows, quoins, moulded stonework and the stone mullioned windows.

At ground level there are three main reception rooms and an open plan kitchen/breakfast room, utility room and boot room.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.