One spicy breaker and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a great team selection reaction to a very cute foal, we saw it all on social media.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

What a horse. Read more about this incredible moment here

Thirsty work

Good luck with this one!

A whole bunch of trouble makers

This horse knows the deal and that umbrella are nothing to be scared of

How cute

Enterprising!

But our favourite social media post this week is…



Reaction of the year goes to Irish dressage rider Abi Lyle, upon hearing she’d been selected for the World Championships

