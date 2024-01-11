



This Grade II*-Listed manor house has so much room – just imagine the parties you could host here. There’s plenty of space for your four-legged friends too.

Alltyrodyn Hall is in the Clettwr valley in south Wales, about a mile south-east from the village of Rhydowen and the A475 that provides access to the University town of Lampeter (10 miles) and the town of Llandysul (five miles).

The Cardigan Bay coastline is about 12 miles away at the seaside resort New Quay. The larger town of Carmarthen and the A48 M4 link road is about 17 miles to the south providing access to rest of south Wales – Swansea is about 44 miles and Cardiff about 85 miles – the Severn Bridge and beyond.

Local equestrian centres include Fedw EC (30 miles), Lluest Equine Centre (30 miles), and if you need to hire an arena for dressage or jumping, Little Mill Equestrian is 25 minutes’ drive. This is a British Dressage-approved venue and holds dressage competitions.

Need a vet? The experts at Dyffryn Tywi Equine Clinic, 19 miles from your door, have got you covered.

This property is on the market with Fine & Country with a guide price of £2.35m. Let’s take a look around…

The twin coach house and stables date back to 1840. They currently provide six traditional stables, five loose boxes, an old tack room, store rooms, garaging/machinery storage and a loft.

Set within approximately 30 acres of grounds belonging to the estate, Alltyrodyn Hall is accessed via a tree-lined private driveway. Within the gardens is a walled garden and a Georgian bath house.

The current manor house is believed to date back to the early 1800s, but the estate and grounds are thought to have housed a dwelling since the 17th Century. A number of the property’s original features remain, including an original window and an oak fireplace in the entrance hall, thought to date back to around 1600.

This property has been extensively restored by the current owners. Situated over three floors and spanning 13,000 sq ft, Alltyrodyn Hall’s ground floor incorporates an entrance hall, which leads towards an inner hall with a wide staircase up to the first floor.

On the ground floor lie reception rooms of varying proportions, two of which have been restored to function as a library and a bar area. The remaining rooms include a formal dining room, drawing room, snug and pantry, plus a ballroom.

The kitchen, with adjoining scullery and larder, is towards the rear of the property located around an outdoor courtyard. The rooms in this area of the house in particular have been renovated by the current owners. Originally containing a servants hall, salting room, dairy, brew house and laundry room, this space is now usable.

A cloakroom with toilet and the first of the property’s bedrooms are just off the inner hall on the ground floor.

The first floor incorporates eight bedrooms, including a master suite with adjoining en-suite bathroom. A family bathroom and separate shower room serve the remaining bedrooms.

The second-floor attic was once utilised as two self-contained apartments, providing provisions for six bedrooms, two additional bathrooms, and two former kitchen areas.

