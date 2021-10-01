A wonderful European Championships and 8 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some European Eventing Championships highlights to a ride to get your adrenaline pumping, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Double gold! Nicola Wilson, we salute you!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUaTDf3IlE4/

How amazing to see Clooney, showjumper Martin Fuch’s top horse well on the road to recovery following an accident, which his team were unsure if he would pull through from

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUW7fjDlPvz/

Laura Tomlinson’s eldest child looks like one to watch – and what a star of a pony

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUXMV7PIfyb/

Now that’s a view

https://www.facebook.com/huntingUK/photos/3014458635508185

The look of love

https://www.facebook.com/ERAofGB/photos/pcb.4480706068659278/4480705318659353

Strap yourself in!

How sweet

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLtHvmtnd7q/

JL Dublin looks to very happy to be home

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=398237975198049&set=pcb.398238045198042

But our favourite social media post this week is…

The smiliest podium we’ve ever seen

https://www.facebook.com/BritishEquestrianOfficial/photos/pcb.10159264724335874/10159264703025874

