European champion showjumper recovering in hospital with fractured foreleg





Martin Fuchs’ European champion ride Clooney 51 has fractured a bone in his shoulder but is comfortable in hospital.

H&H reported last week that the 15-year-old gelding had suffered a serious injury when he slipped and fell in the field on 16 August, nine days after he and Martin had been jumping at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Swiss rider said at the time Clooney was having the best care as all involved were working towards making a field retirement possible.

Yesterday (24 August), Martin said the Westphalian gelding had sustained a fracture to his right humerus, the “upper arm” bone between the point of shoulder and elbow.

“He is in the best care at Tierspital Zürich and seems to be his normal self at the moment,” Martin said, sharing a video of Clooney wearing a sling.

“He is eating well and is able to put weight on his right leg. The sling helps to stabilise him.”

Martin thanked all those who had sent supportive messages and comments, adding a “special thanks” to Sean Vard and Luigi Baleri, who had been visiting Clooney every day since the accident.

Martin and Clooney won individual gold at the 2019 European Championships, and individual silver at the 2018 World Equestrian Games. Tokyo was their second Olympics; they finished ninth individually at Rio 2016 and 16th in Tokyo, where the Swiss team finished in fifth place.

Humerus fractures are rare in horses, most commonly the result of a kick or a fall in adults.

Treatment ranges from conservative — box rest until the break heals — to different types of surgery; but this depends on the nature of each individual fracture.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

