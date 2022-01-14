A very fresh Olympic champion and 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From New Year celebrations to a very fresh jumper, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Strap yourself in for a ride with the Ledbury when Quorn hounds visited recently

Loads of fun

Who’s schooling who here?

National Hunt jockey Sam Twiston-Davies enjoys a day off

When your horse sprouts wings

Tiger Roll enjoys some cross-country schooling

But our favourite social media post this week is…

Olympic and European dressage champions TSF Dalera and Jessica von Bredow Werndl look raring to go for the 2022 season

