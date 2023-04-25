A Grand National hero says ‘hello’ and 8 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, from a whizz around the Team Chasing Championships to some key Badminton preparation.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

No fair weather riders here

We can’t wait for Thelwell’s Merrylegs: The Movie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merrylegs Talking Pony Live-Action Film (@merrylegsthemovie)

What a mural

Strap yourself in for a spin around the open track at the Team Chasing Championships

The bond between a stable lass and her pride and joy

Fair play!

Some very precious cargo making their way to Kentucky five-star

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peden Bloodstock – International Horse Transport & Logistics (@pedenbloodstock)

Harry Meade and his daughter Lily check out this year’s Badminton cross-country track

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Badminton Horse Trials (@bhorsetrials)

But our favourite social media post this week is…



Stick your head out of your stable window if you won the 2023 Grand National… The wonderful Corach Rambler enjoys the view from his ‘bedroom’ following his victory

