A Grand National fairytale and 9 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some Aintree highlights to a dressage horse that just wanted to be a jumper, we saw it all on social media.

Swipe for Sam Waley-Cohen winning the Grand National for the first time on his final ever ride

And here’s what the papers said about Noble Yeats’ chances prior to the Grand National…

Sam Waley-Cohen talks us through the closing stages of the big race

Sam’s son busting with pride after his dad’s victory

A hero’s welcome back in Ireland, where Noble Yeats is trained by Gavin Cromwell

Errrm?

Weeeeeee

We’re finally back in Miami this weekend for the Longines Global Champions Tour – what a setting

Sean Bowen en-route to winning the Topham at Aintree last week aboard Mac Tottie, who is trained by Sean’s dad Peter Bowen. But look closely in the background and you’ll see Sean’s brother James, who was unshipped earlier in this race, cheering his brother home

But our favourite social media post this week is…

When you’re the groom of the Grand National winner

