A Carl Hester throwback and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, from a really cool hat cam video to a red carpet welcome back to his stable for one winning horse.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Strap yourself in for a spin around the Melton Hunt Club ride where eventual winner Will Bishop, who is wearing the hat cam, got a lovely lead from his girlfriend Harriet Walker, eventually pipping her into second

Harry Skelton celebrates as he cross the finish of the Betfair Chase aboard Protektorat, who is trained by his brother Dan

And here are Harry and Dan celebrating their victory

And Protectorate gets a red carpet welcome back into his stable – and rightly so!

A Carl Hester throwback

Congratulations to Lottie Fry for picking up the FEI Athlete of the Year Award

Look who’s back in from his holidays… – Laura Collett’s 2022 Badminton winner, London 52

But our favourite social media post this week is…



When your horse sprouts wings

