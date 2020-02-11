9 novice ponies set to make waves in the show ring this season

Heading out with a novice pony this year? Check out these 10 potential super stars you could be standing next to in the line-up.

Which combinations do you think will take the show scene by storm?

1. Bluehaven Rock Goddess

Victoria Costello’s six-year-old home-bred Welsh section C mare will be entering her first ridden proper show season with producer Lauren Beaumont.

“Bambi, as she is known at home, has had a successful in-hand career up until she was a three-year-old winning multiple bronze and silver medals,” says Victoria. “She competed lightly under saddle last year and she will be produced by Lauren for the foreseeable future. As her breeders, myself and my parents are very much looking forward to watching her out under saddle.”

2. Lindeth Whistleblower

Sam Bently, age 12, will be making his debut with his novice five-year-old 14hh show hunter pony.

“Sam has won the Royal International (RIHS) twice and is looking forward to getting his new pony out this year,” says Sam’s mum Nicola. “They are coming along much quicker than we anticipated which is credit to his producer, Charley Baxter, and also the temperament of the pony.”

3. Moin na Guise Paddy

Despite being 10, the scopey Connemara will be hitting the working hunter circuit for the first time during 2020. Ridden by 14-year-old Soffia Cynwyl, Paddy has had two double clears in the British novice show jumping classes and has qualified for the NSEA Arena Eventing Championship representing Cardigan secondary school.

“Paddy is a real character and makes us laugh,” says Soffia’s mum Anwen Francis.

4. Loughmore Rebel

The four-year-old class one Connemara stallion owned by Steph Peto is set to have a bright future under saddle. He had multiple successes in-hand as a three-year-old including taking reserve supreme at the Connemara breed show and youngstock supreme at NCPA Pony of the Year show.

“We are extremely excited to get him out under saddle this year,” enthuses Steph.

5. Redshaw Romeo

Phil Creighton and team will be producing the four-year-old intermediate show hunter for owner and rider Hazel Noble.

“He has been a winner in-hand and has been now been broken,” explains Phil. “He is a wonderful young horse and is going amazingly.”

6. Glenkyle Swallow

Kelsey Walker’s novice four-year-old Connemara will be making a ridden debut with Emma Boardman who is currently breaking the mare.

“We bought her as a three-year-old old from Jackie Parry,” said Kelsey. “Swallow was very lightly shown in-hand last year with great success being supreme in-hand NCPA Northern Spectacular.”

7. Gigman Babylonian

Alicia Thomas will be riding her own Palomino Welsh section B in novice small breeds ranks this term.

“I’ve waited so long for a palomino section B to come along so this is a very exciting season for me,” says Alicia. “He attended his first show and started off his season just how we wanted, with a win.”

8. Brandreth Just Fine



Ferdi — as he is known at home — was bought by Sue Plevin as a suprise for her daughter Emily’s 21st birthday. The five-year-old by Fortino will contest a handful of novice intermediate show riding type classes.

“We really think a lot of him and are very excited to bring him out this season,” says Steven Hulston of the Cuddington Stud, who will be producing him this year.

9. Shilstone Rocks River Dart

After the retirement of her big winner Shilstone Rocks North Westerly, Chloe Chubb has a new Dartmoor stallion from the same stud waiting in the wings.

“I have him on loan as they want him back to breed from eventually but the plan is to get him out under saddle in 2020,” says Chloe. “He is by Shilstone Rocks Snow Goose who I rode at HOYS to be fourth many years ago. He is a scopey Dartmoor with a good amount of limb. He is very laid back about it all and if he can do half as well as his dad and Windy, I’ll be happy.”

