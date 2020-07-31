9 heavenly hacks snapped during the 2019 showing season

Elegance, class and exemplary manners; just three things the judges look for in a top quality hack. The hack is often pitted as one of the hardest show animals to master, as combinations need to achieve marks for conformation and ride as well as an individual show. Hacks are categorised as either large or small under British Show Horse Association (BSHA) rules. But which one of these stunning examples would you like to take home?

Here are nine winning hacks H&H’s photographers captured last show season…

1. Carrhouse Dare To Be

Lesley Jolly’s small contender (Whalton Above Suspicion x Ms Three) took the Royal International (RIHS) hack tri-colour at Midland Counties in July with Harry Moore at the helm.

2. Absolutely Lovely

Alice Barnes rode Laura Nicholson’s large seven-year-old gelding to stand second and reserve at Moreton In Marsh. He is sired by Whiteleaze Dominion and out of Absolutely Glamourous.



3. Carrhouse Chanel

Leigh Anne Mcnamee-Sloggett was all smiles when she took the amateur hack championship on her own 10-year-old mare at the RIHS, one of the many titles she won during 2019. Chanel is by Whalton Above Suspicion and is out of Hibernica.

4. Scottshall Rembrant

Carol Johnson trotted to championship victory at South Suffolk riding Simon Altham’s chestnut.

5. Holly Creek Sir Benson

The 11-year-old son of Windsor Castle and Hollyvale Seraphina qualified for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in the larges at Garstang with owner/rider Bronte Hatton.

6. Carrhouse Dark Silk

At the British Skewbald And Piebald Association (BSPA) winter championships, the RIHS hack championship went to Charlotte and Sophie Hall’s home-produced 2018 SEIB Search For A Star winner.

7. Forgelands Hyde Park

The 2011-born black gelding (Kilvington Scoundrel x Fernhill Park) netted hack championships at both the RIHS and HOYS for his producer Jayne Ross and owner Miranda Wallace.

8. Marque Of Distinction

Dean Shaw gained a win and section reserve aboard Harriet Snook’s gelding at Hambleton.

9. Dr Cookie Monster

The eight-year-old dun gelding of unknown breeding headed the hack section of the SEIB Search For A Star final at HOYS for his owner/rider Sarah Walker.

