Farewell, Arko: celebrate the prolific showjumper’s career in pictures

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

Yesterday (20 January), we learnt of the sad news that legendary showjumping stallion Arko III died at the age of 27.

During his illustrious career, Arko amassed over £1.2m in prize money for owners John and Lisa Hales, under Nick Skelton. He represented Great Britain at the 2004 Athens Olympics and the 2005 European Championships, and until his retirement to stud in 2008, won top-class grands prix across the globe, including the world’s richest class, the CN International at Spruce Meadows, and jumped numerous Nations Cup double clears.

Here we take a look back at the career of this remarkable horse and all that he achieved…

Arko with Nick after the stallions’s retirement from competition

Jumping in the Samsung Super League in 2008

The Samsung Super League winning British team. From left to right: Peter Charles and Murka’s Rupert R, Arko and Nick, Tim Gredley and Omelli and Robert Smith and Vangelis S with David Broome.

Arko and Nick en-route to third in the Grand Prix Longines in La Baule in 2008.

Nick and Arko during the jump-off in the San Patrignano CSI European Championship in San Patrignano, Italy in 2005

Arko on his way to winning the Aga Khan Challenge Trophy, at the Failte Ireland Dublin Horse Show.

Nick and Arko jumping at the 2004 Athens Olympics

Nick Skelton on Arko, Jeanette Brakewell (right) and Nicola Mcgiven (left) as part of a Horse & Hound photo call

Nick rides Arko in the Grand Finale at the Horse of the Year Show in 2013 after his retirement.

Arko displaying his incredible technique.

Nick and Arko jumping in the CN CSIO Masters International in Spruce Meadows in 2004.

Nick and Arko jumping at Dublin Horse Show.

Arko at stud at Stallion AI.

Arko is presented with gifts upon his retirement from stud in 2019.

