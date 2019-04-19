82-year-old Anneli Drummond-Hay proves age is just a number and 8 other great horsey social media posts this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From the amazing Winx to an incredible showjumping location, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





We wouldn’t mind showjumping here



Having fun there?



The incredible Winx when she won her 33rd consecutive and final race last weekend…



…and now she heads off onto her next challenge of motherhood



Yeeha



https://www.instagram.com/p/BwPnCluBn9j/

That first taste of freedom



The moment you realise things haven’t gone to plan



New record-breaker Gina Andrews gets a soaking



How amazing is this? Anneli Drummond-Hay is still going strong at the age of 82!



