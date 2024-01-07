



If you have deep pockets (very deep pockets), and fancy a move to warmer climes, namely Southern California, then this place could be just the answer. It offers all the facilities you could dream of, for both horses and humans, while being close to local amenities and sandy beaches.

Situated near San Diego in Southern California, this property is a few minutes from a beach, restaurants, Del Mar Racetrack, and the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club.

It is 25 miles from central San Diego, and under a two-hour drive from Los Angeles.

This property is on the market with Sotheby’s International Realty for $98.5m (approximately £77,763,189). Let’s take a look around…

Designed by Marc Appleton, this equestrian property, which sits in 77 acres, offers plenty for its owners.

The equestrian facilities include a 27-stable main yard, plus an additional barn of eight stables.

There are three sand arenas, plenty of paddocks, two horsewalkers, a grand prix showjumping field and private hacking routes.

The main house has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, spread over 15,000 square feet. It also has a wine cellar, billiards room, a full security system and some traditional features, such as fireplaces, too.

Surrounding a 15-acre bass-filled lake, the estate includes a six-unit apartment building and two detached guest houses, plus a private tennis court, a 25ft pool and a “recreation pavilion” with a two-lane bowling alley, bar and gym.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.