And now for something a little different – fancy moving yourself and your horses in here?





If you fancy escaping the UK to find your own slice of horsey heaven across the pond, 6207 Fox Run Road could be just the place for you.

Located in-between the port city of Wilmington and the Atlantic coast in North Carolina – this property is based on an Irish country home.

6207 Fox Run Road is a stone property and has been entirely designed by the vendor. He grew up in the Irish countryside and wanted to bring a slice of Ireland to the US by building something that was reminiscent of where he grew up, and also embraced his love of horses.

North Carolina took centre stage when Tryon International Equestrian Center hosted the World Equestrian Games in 2018. This centre is just over a four-hour drive away from this property, while Carolina Horse Park is a couple of hours from your front door. North Carolina also boasts plenty of trail rides, both in the mountains and on the beaches.

6207 Fox Run Road is on the market with Christie’s International Real Estate for $6m (£5.146m). Let’s take a look around…

This property, which was built in 2021, features two stables at the moment, but there is further opportunity to house four to six horses.

Additionally, there are two barns, three paddocks and a lean-to on the site.

This one-of-a-kind, fully custom-built estate home features a combination kitchen, dining and living room with high ceilings and an integrated speaker system throughout.

There are three bedrooms, each with an en-suite, plus a further two toilets.

Each of the bedrooms has direct access to the European-inspired courtyard with pool.

6207 Fox Run Road also has its own bar and games room.

Would you like to move in here?

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.