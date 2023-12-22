6 great event horses we said farewell to in 2023





As 2023 heads towards a close, join us in celebrating the wonderful achievements of these event horses who provided so much joy to their riders and eventing fans alike. Our thoughts are with connections of all horses who left us during 2023.

Roger and Denise Lincoln’s brilliant eventer won three five-stars in the days of long-format and brought home two Olympic medals.

His rider Pippa Funnell said: “Of all the horses I have ever had, he was the one right from the first day I sat on him that I knew would become a champion.”

Upsilon, 15

The eventing stallion’s many international wins included two at Barbury. He was ridden by his co-owner, Tom Carlile, who said: “Every horseman’s dream is to one day cross the path of such a horse.”

Cupid March, five

The March Stud’s promising home-bred stallion, who died of colic, won the Burghley Young Event Horse title last year with Piggy March. He was due to stand at stud for the first time this year. He was by the jumping-bred sire Clarksville and out of five-star event mare Valentina II.

The Olympic eventing champion in 2008, ridden by German dentist Hinrich Romeike, was one of the world’s most consistent performers, with six consecutive championships appearances on his record.

“He was so brave, and you could ride him into fences at high speed,” said Hinrich.

In 2008 Nicolas Touzaint partnered the Selle Français to become the first – and so far the only – French pairing to win Badminton. They also won Pau, and European team silver.

Briarlands Matilda, 23

Guy Avis’ 15.2hh mare was twice in the top 10 at Burghley, and twice competed at the Europeans as an individual partnered by Izzy Taylor.

“She was like a dancer, so light on her feet,” said Guy.

