6 great event horses we said farewell to in 2023

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

    • As 2023 heads towards a close, join us in celebrating the wonderful achievements of these event horses who provided so much joy to their riders and eventing fans alike. Our thoughts are with connections of all horses who left us during 2023.

    Primmores’s Pride, 30

    Pippa Funnell and Primmore's Pride at Badminton in 2005

    Pippa Funnell and Primmore’s Pride jumping into the Lake at Badminton in 2005.

    Roger and Denise Lincoln’s brilliant eventer won three five-stars in the days of long-format and brought home two Olympic medals.

    His rider Pippa Funnell said: “Of all the horses I have ever had, he was the one right from the first day I sat on him that I knew would become a champion.”

    Upsilon, 15

    <p>Thomas Carlile riding Upsilon during the Cross Country phase of the CIC***ERM at Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials in the grounds of Blenheim Palace near Oxford in Oxfordshire UK on 11th September 2016</p>

    The eventing stallion’s many international wins included two at Barbury. He was ridden by his co-owner, Tom Carlile, who said: “Every horseman’s dream is to one day cross the path of such a horse.”

    Cupid March, five

    Pictured Piggy March riding Cupid March

    The March Stud’s promising home-bred stallion, who died of colic, won the Burghley Young Event Horse title last year with Piggy March. He was due to stand at stud for the first time this year. He was by the jumping-bred sire Clarksville and out of five-star event mare Valentina II.

    Marius Voigt-Logistik, 29

    2E9H2JB Germany's Hinrich Romeike on her horse 'Marius Voigt Logistik' during the Cross Country competition of the World Equestrian Games in Aachen, Germany, on August 26, 2006. Photo by Edwin Cook/Cameleon/ABACAPRESS.COM

    The Olympic eventing champion in 2008, ridden by German dentist Hinrich Romeike, was one of the world’s most consistent performers, with six consecutive championships appearances on his record.

    “He was so brave, and you could ride him into fences at high speed,” said Hinrich.

    Hildago De L’Ile, 28

    Cross Country . Nicolas Touzaint and Hildago De L'Ile .

    In 2008 Nicolas Touzaint partnered the Selle Français to become the first – and so far the only – French pairing to win Badminton. They also won Pau, and European team silver.

    Briarlands Matilda, 23

    Izzy Taylor and Briarlands Matilda at Burghley 2014.

    Guy Avis’ 15.2hh mare was twice in the top 10 at Burghley, and twice competed at the Europeans as an individual partnered by Izzy Taylor.

    “She was like a dancer, so light on her feet,” said Guy.

