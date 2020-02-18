5 reasons to date an equestrian (and 5 reasons why you shouldn’t)

Choosing to date an equestrian is a toss-up. There plenty of pros (tight white breeches, impressive DIY skills...) — but a few cons that we'll admit to as well (hairy fleeces, an aversion to holidays during the summer...)

Tight white breeches

Why you should…

There’s no denying that there’s a certain sexy frisson about the whole dressage look — tight white breeches, black coat, knee-high boots and of course, whips and spurs.

Why you shouldn’t…

Of course, that’s not how we dress for the vast majority of our horsey time. You may find the holey two-tone jodhpurs and hairy fleece — or even the onesie worn to turn out the horses because we were in too much of a rush to get dressed — rather less of a turn-on.

Driving skills

Why you should…

The Jeremy Clarksons amongst you cannot fail to be impressed by the driving skills of the average equestrian. Watch us reverse an Ifor Williams trailer half a mile up a single-track country lane, or nimbly fit a lorry through a space that doesn’t look big enough for a Mini, and prepare to be dazzled.

Why you shouldn’t…

Once we’ve lured you into a relationship, it’ll be you driving that trailer or lorry. Forget lazy Sunday mornings slumped in front of Match Of The Day, you’ll be blearily bumping round the Wiltshire countryside at the crack of dawn most weekends, trying to find the car park for your beloved’s latest one-day event.

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:

‘I told my husband it was buy one get one free!’ — and 7 other horsey confessions When we asked you for your horsey confessions, we were inundated with your stories — from (unbelievably) cheap farriers and Why does show day not always go to plan? We all know how we’d LIKE show days to go — but let’s face it, reality has a tendency to Horse & Hound special Valentine’s offer: save 35% plus extra 5% Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today

DIY fiends

Why you should…

The opposite of damsels in distress, we’re pretty nifty at all sorts of DIY from fixing torn rugs to mending broken guttering. And we possess near super-strength from lugging giant sacks of chaff from the car to the feed-room.

Why you shouldn’t…

If you’re looking for a partner who’ll boost your ego, mop your brow, and listen to your endless stories about how unfair it is that Jeff pipped you to that promotion at work, you’re barking up on the wrong tree. It’s not that we’re unsympathetic, it’s just that you haven’t really known stress until you’ve been up all night with a colicking horse, or experienced the panic of a random stranger ringing to tell you that Snowy has got loose and is charging up and down the A33. We don’t mean to sound harsh, but grow a pair!

Competitive streak

Why you should…

As well as being athletic, with great muscle tone, many of us are extremely competitive. We probably don’t need to spell out to you how, exactly, this can be an advantage…

Why you shouldn’t…

Spending a whole day driving to an event, competing, then driving back, mucking out and sorting out the horse is pretty damn exhausting. You’ll be lucky if we stay awake long enough to eat dinner after all that, let alone spend the night swinging from the rafters.

Cheap dates

Why you should…

We’re cheap dates. Without much time to socialise, one sniff of the barmaid’s apron is enough to get us sozzled.

Why you shouldn’t…

Many equestrians consider 10pm to be a ridiculously late night — and if you had to be up at 5.30am every day, you would too. But it doesn’t exactly make for a romantic evening… And while we’re on the subject, yes, Paris in the springtime is a wonderfully romantic idea, but have you any idea how much it costs to put a horse on full livery so we can go on holiday? How about a day trip to Blackpool instead?

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free