How much would you pay for a family home, 10 stables, 25 acres and an outdoor school?





A three-bedroom home for you, plus 10 stables, an outdoor school and 25 acres for them. Will you be looking to schedule a viewing?

4 Naylors Farm Cottages is set in an idyllic, rural location down a private road just over a mile from the village of Mayfield in East Sussex.

Nearby towns include Heathfield (five miles), Wadhurst (seven miles), Crowborough (five miles) and Tunbridge Wells (10 miles).

Cross country facilities are on offer at South Brockwells, which is just over a 20 minute drive away.

Racing is on offer at Plumpton (19 miles), while you can enjoy polo at Oakwood Park Polo Club (nine miles).

Other equestrian centres in the area include Meadows EC (15 miles) and Polegate EC (16 miles).

The famous All England Jumping Course at Hickstead is 45 minutes from the front door.

Showing in the area is with BSPS Area 14 and NPS Area 20.

Head out hunting this season with the Southdown & Eridge.

You are also not far from Ashdown Forest, so you can spend your weekends hacking and exploring the countryside if you wish.

Offered for sale by Batcheller Monkhouse, the price on this home is £1.35m .

Pop your wellies on and come for a snoop…

The property is approached over a shared drive and a gated entrance opens to a parking and hard standing area.

The is 25 acres of land in total. There are five main paddocks at present with an area of woodland, the north boundary being the River Rother.

There is a former brick and tile milking parlour with workshop area, barn which incorporates eight loose boxes, open sided haybarn and wood store and two further stables.

The outdoor arena, which is surrounded by post and rail fencing, is close to the paddocks and stables.

Welcome home. The property has been improved and extended by its present owners and now provides family accommodation with four bedrooms.

The L-shaped kitchen/dining room boasts a range of units to the floor and wall, a Rangemaster electric range cooker with induction hob, integrated dishwasher, fridge freezer and a window to the rear and door to side.

The front garden is hedge enclosed and the rear garden has an area of lawn, weeping willow and apple tree with views to the school.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.