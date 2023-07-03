Move into this cottage with stables, arena, studio, gym, over 10 acres and a bluebell wood





Make East Sussex your home by settling at this three-bedroom family home complete with equestrian facilities, a gym, a studio and more, for less than you might expect.

2 Uplands Cottages can be found on Adams Lane nearby to the pretty village of Northiam which has local shops and a post office. The property is situated in the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, so expect stunning rural views from every angle.

Robertsbridge and Tenterden offer more amenities including a comprehensive range of shops. The larger centres of Battle, Tunbridge Wells and Ashford are also nearby. Rail services are available at Robertsbridge, Etchingham and Ashford stations.

Local equestrian centres include Polegate EC (25 miles), Glebe Field Riding School (22 miles) or Golden Cross EC (24 miles).

Need an equine vet? The experts at RW Equine Vets will be there should you require their assistance.

If hunting is your sport head out with your local pack, the East Sussex and Romney Marsh.

Cross-country facilities are on offer just 30 minutes away at Comphurst Cross Country.

Racing takes place at Plumpton Racecourse (37 miles), or polo can be enjoyed at Oakwood Park Polo Club (27 miles).

One of your local showgrounds will be South of England (40 miles).

You will also be just over an hour away from The All England Jumping Course, hosts of the Hickstead Derby and the Royal International Horse Show.

Offered for sale by Equus Country & Equestrian, this home is priced at £920,000.

The property is set along a quiet lane and it boasts stunning views. As it is located in the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, you can guarantee that hacking will be how you spend the majority of your time. There is 10.58 acres of land included with the set-up, and there are several areas for grazing.

There is an area of woodland which has an annual display of bluebells. It can be accessed from the field through a five-bar gate.

The outdoor arena measures 20x40m and it boasts a silica sand and rubber surface and it is fully post and rail fenced.

There is a main barn which houses five stables, one of which has been converted into a gym. The barn is made of wood with a concrete floor and it also has a tack room and a hay store.

There are also two spacious isolation stables located to the rear of the yard. These are made of timber and they have a concrete yard to the front.

The outside set-up is completed by a detached studio and kiln room, and a shepherds hut.

The house is a three-bedroom semi-detached cottage which offers spacious accommodation that has been sympathetically modernised over the years. To the front of the cottage is a pretty grass lawn with paved seating area, path and small pond.

The kitchen forms the heart of the home and it leads into an open plan dining area. It has an assortment of base units, feature range cooker and secondary single cooker inset into one of the kitchen units with a recessed wood burning stove.

