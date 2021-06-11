1 very flexible foal and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some great Derby moments to a very cute foal, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

The moment Adam Kirby greeted Charlie Appleby, the trainer of Adayar, the winner of the Cazoo Derby at Epsom…



…And Adayar getting spoilt (and rightfully so) by Charlie’s children at home the next day…



…Which was then swiftly followed by a trip to Keysoe for some showjumping for Charlie’s children — the Derby one day, pony showjumping the next!



Derby-winning jockey Adam is clearly a horseman — seen here hedge hopping one winter



Frankie Dettori celebrates his win in the Epsom Oaks with his customary flying dismount



Mary King celebrated her 60th birthday this week with a great little trip…



Chalou has serious style



But our favourite social media post this week is…

That’s the spot!

