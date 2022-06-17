1 top rider makes someone’s dreams come true and 10 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some Royal Ascot highlights to a horse taking off at a water complex, we saw it all on social media.
Which is your favourite post?
Equestrian social media posts of the week
Are there monsters in there?
Can you spot the foal of the now retired Burough Pennyz, who jumped around several five-star and championship eventing tracks with Vittoria Panizzon?
We love 76-year-old Reg, who led up Charlie Hills’ Royal Ascot winner Dark Shift earlier this week
Arriving at Royal Ascot in style
Spotted at Lingfield
Swipe for some champion point-to-point jockey soakings
Sunrise at Royal Ascot
Strap yourself in – this is what it’s like to ride at Royal Ascot
Cat training some hound puppies
Whatever floats your boat, I suppose
But our favourite social media post this week is…
Bramham CCI4*-S winner Ros Canter gifts one of her rosettes to a very supportive member of the crowd
