1 top rider makes someone’s dreams come true and 10 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some Royal Ascot highlights to a horse taking off at a water complex, we saw it all on social media.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Are there monsters in there?

Can you spot the foal of the now retired Burough Pennyz, who jumped around several five-star and championship eventing tracks with Vittoria Panizzon?

We love 76-year-old Reg, who led up Charlie Hills’ Royal Ascot winner Dark Shift earlier this week

Arriving at Royal Ascot in style

Spotted at Lingfield

Swipe for some champion point-to-point jockey soakings

Sunrise at Royal Ascot

Strap yourself in – this is what it’s like to ride at Royal Ascot

Cat training some hound puppies

Whatever floats your boat, I suppose

But our favourite social media post this week is…



Bramham CCI4*-S winner Ros Canter gifts one of her rosettes to a very supportive member of the crowd

