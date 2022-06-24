1 toddler vs. Shetland and 8 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a Shetland with its own ideas to a couple of flying leaps, we saw it all on social media.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Take a flier with Lisa Green

National Hunt jockey Harry Skelton proves he is no one trick pony

Harry Meade’s son has a moment at Bramham

What a backdrop

Young showjumper Conrad Sweeney could have a career in TV

Laura Collett’s Badminton winner London 52 enjoys his first jump since his victory there at the beginning of May

Tim Price prepares for landing at Luhmühlen

Kirsty Chabert and her team not only finished third in the CCI4*-L with Opposition Loire, but they also bred her

But our favourite social media post this week is…



National Hunt trainer Harry Whittington’s daughter gets to grips with her Shetland

