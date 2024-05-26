



If you’re looking for a compact equestrian set-up for a great price, you need look no further than this.

1 Paradise Cottages is in the village of Shadforth, in the east of Durham, with Durham City five miles away. Sherburn village is 2.5 miles down the road, while the city of Newcastle is under 40 minutes away.

The property is great for commuters as it sits in-between the A1(M) and the A19.

And for those seeking more natural beauty spots, the Durham Heritage Coast is only a short drive away where you can enjoy stunning walks with wild cliffs, dunes and views out across the North Sea. To the west lies the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) with plenty of outdoor opportunities on offer.

For lovers of equestrian sport, there are several centres in the vicinity. Ivesley Equestrian is 14 miles away. This BHS-approved livery yard has facilities for hire including a 20x42m indoor arena, 28x62m waxed sand and fibre outdoor arena and a cross-country course. Also, within 30 minutes, you will find Holmside Hall, which holds affiliated and unaffiliated dressage, showing and showjumping, and offers coaching.

West Park Arena, 17 miles away, holds affiliated and unaffiliated dressage, showjumping and indoor eventing training competitions, as well as clinics with top riders. They have a 35x75m arena, with seating and gallery – plus a heated cafe.

The Braes of Derwent is the local hunt, while racing fans can head to Sedgefield, a National Hunt track 15 minute’s drive away, or Newcastle, which hosts both jumps and Flat fixtures, is under an hour away.

Need a vet? Durham Equine Practice is a 20 minute drive.

1 Paradise Cottages is on the market with H&H Land & Estates, for offers over £550,000. Let’s take a look around…

Located next to the house, the stable block includes three 12x14m modern stables with split doors, and a barn with tack room, adjacent to a small grass paddock. Both the stables and the barn are of block construction with a concrete floor under a slate roof. All of the stables have automatic drinkers and an electricity supply, with CCTV covering the block too. Rubber matting can be included in the sale if required.

The barn has two skylights and it is double height to accommodate large vehicles. The barn also has several electricity points, strip lighting and bifold wooden doors to allow vehicular access from the track.

The grassland which measures approximately 4.5 acres is accessed by a wholly owned track to the north west of the property. Set out as two paddocks, the boundaries are post and wire and there is a wooden field shelter in one corner of the land.

To the rear of the property are mature gardens with trees, shrubs, flowerbeds and two raised lawn areas. There is also a large patio area accessed from the back door.

This semi-detached cottage is stone built with a kitchen, which features an electric range cooker housed in a brick feature fireplace.

Next to the kitchen is a utility room housing the boiler and a cloakroom. The sitting room has a feature fireplace, wooden beams and an open staircase to the first floor. Next to the sitting room is a living room with wooden ceiling beams and a brick feature fireplace, housing an electric fire.

On the first floor there are three double bedrooms, one with fitted storage and a feature fireplace. Also on the first floor is a modern family bathroom with large shower unit, bath, handbasin and toilet.

