1 foal has the Friday feeling and 9 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some interesting canter pole technique to some very jolly horses, we saw it all on social media.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

TGIF!

This horse is a lovely show jumper by day

Yeehaa

A day in the life of successful young venter, Bubby Upton, who somehow manages to split her time between studying at Edinburgh University and her team of horses at home in Suffolk

Paisley Park, you beauty

No scope, no hope

Neville Bardos, who was a top five-star campaigner for US-based Australian eventer, Boyd Martin, proves he’s still got it while a student rides him at the age of 23

Scroll for a flavour of a day’s bloodhounding – below is top show jumper Holly Smith, crossing the country in style

Piggy March’s husband and son taking their fitness seriously, with her husband Tom apparently comparing Piggy’s attempts at burpees “like a fitting seal”

But our favourite social media post this week is…

When your horse is getting to grips with the idea of canter poles

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.