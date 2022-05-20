1 epic duvet day and 8 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From one horse taking a disliking to a pole to a cool moment from Badminton Horse Trials, we saw it all on social media.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Austin O’Connor’s wife jumped every fence with him on the final day of Badminton

When you jump clear across country at your first Badminton

Ouch

Smile if you’re happy to be going cross-country

Trucking home from the World Equestrian Games test event in Pratoni, Italy

A field full of potential winners

Frankie Dettori salutes the amazing Stradivarius

Swipe for snuggle heaven

But our favourite social media post this week is…



The Queen receiving a prize for one of her winning horses at Royal Windsor

