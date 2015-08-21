While most of the FEI European Championships take place in Aachen this year, the eventers will be enjoying the picturesque views at Blair Castle in Scotland. As host nation, Britain has a squad of 12 riders, four team members and a further eight individuals, while other countries can bring only six riders. As we countdown to the event, this page will be kept up to date with team news as and when it becomes available.

Eventing teams for European eventing championships at Blair

British squad

Irish squad

Aoife Clark and Vaguely North

Padraig McCarthy and Simon Porloe

and Simon Porloe Joseph Murphy and Sportsfield Othello

and Sportsfield Othello Austin O’Connor and Balham Houdini

and Balham Houdini Michael Ryan and Ballylynch Adventure

and Ballylynch Adventure Camilla Speirs and Portersize Just A Jiff

and Portersize Just A Jiff Sam Watson and Horseware Lukeswell

Germany

Sandra Auffarth and Opgun Louvo

Michael Jung and FischerTakinou or Halunke FBW

Bettina Hoy and Designer 10

Ingrid Klimke and FRH Escada JS or Horseware Hale Bob

Dirk Schrade and Hop And Skip

Peter Thomsen and Horseware’s Barny

France

Thomas Carlile with Sirocco du Gers

Gwendolen Fer with Romantic Love

Karim Florent Laghouag with Entebbe de Hus

Mathieu Lemoine with Bart L

Nicolas Touzaint with Radijague

Astier Nicolas with Piaf de B’Neville

Thibaut Vallette with Qing du Briot

Sweden

Ludwig Svennerstål and Franzipan

Sara Algotsson Ostholt and Reality 39

Johan Lundin and Johnny Cash

Niklas Lindbäck and Cendrillon

Anna Nilsson and Luron

Louise Svensson Jähde and Viva

The Netherlands

Merel Blom riding Rumour has It N.O.P.

Tim Lips riding Keyflow N.O.P.

Alice Naber-Lozeman riding ACSI Peter Parker

Theo van de Vendel riding Zindane

Italy

Stefano Fioravanti on Nodin d’Orval

Luca Roman on Castlewoods Jake

Pietro Roman on Barraduff

Ag. Pietro Sandei on Instige Ohio

Arianna Schivo on Quefira de L’Ormeau

Giovani Ugolotti on Oplitas

This page will be updated with the latest team news as it becomes available in the run up to the Europeans