



Pau Horse Trials tickets are available to buy for this five-star event, which takes place in the south-west of France on 23–26 October 2025. The cheapest way to buy all types of tickets is in advance online, but remaining tickets will also be available on the gate.

Pau Horse Trials, which is also known as Les Étoiles de Pau, is France’s only five-star eventing competition. Last year’s event was won by Britain’s Caroline Harris, who was riding 10-year-old D.Day in their first season at the level. This year, there are a 69 combinations on the 2025 Pau entries list, of which there are 34 British contenders. The British contingent includes European Champion Laura Collett, Zara Tindall and Tom McEwen among many other top names.

Pau tickets: General admission

Single day general admission tickets are available for each day of competition and can be purchased in advance (with a 10% discount) or on the gate during the event. General admission tickets include the following for the given day(s) of purchase:

Admittance into the event venue

Car parking

Access to trade stands and food stalls

Pricing below show the reduced advance price.

Thursday 27 October

Free for all

Friday 28 October (Dressage)

Adults: €16.20

Children (aged five-12): €2.70

Children under five: free

Saturday 29 October (Cross-country)

Adults: €32.40

Children (aged five-12): €5.10

Children under five: free

Sunday 30 October (Showjumping)

Adults: €32.40

Children (aged five-12): €5.40

Children under five: free

Multi-day passes

Weekend pass (Sat/Sun): €51.30

Three-day pass (Fri–Sun): €62.10 (no seat), €70.20 (with uncovered seating)

Grandstand reserved seating tickets

Grandstand seating is available for the final day of competition, so that you can watch the five-star showjumping action from the comfort of a seat. These tickets also include admission and parking and access to food and trade stands.

More information about Pau Horse Trials tickets is available on the official website.

How to get to Pau

If you’re planning a visit to Pau in person, the nearest airport is Pau Pyrénées, which is just five minutes from the city, but there are no direct flights to this airport from the UK. Instead, you can get linking flights from Paris Orly, Paris CDG, Lyon, Marseille or Nantes. Other airports near to Pau include Lourdes/Tarbes (30 minutes from Pau), Biarritz (one hour from Pau) or Toulouse (two hours from Pau).

Pau is set along the Pyrenees mountains’ northern edge approximately 85km from the Spanish border, so spectacular views and walks are on offer in the immediate vicinity. If you’re looking for somewhere to stay, there are a number of hotels near Pau.

Things to do in Pau

The city of Pau is just a 10-15 minute drive from the five-star event, which means there is plenty to see and do outside of the competition. There are a number of lovely restaurants in Pau, and the city itself is steeped in history. Pau’s central Boulevard des Pyrénées leads up to the castle of Château de Pau, birthplace of King Henry IV of France and Navarre. It now displays tapestries, period furnishings and artworks. This is just one of many local attractions that are waiting for you, should you decide to visit.