



Unusually for a large field at a five-star, the Pau Horse Trials dressage times will all happen on one day. This is because the start of the event had to be postponed due to high winds on Thursday, 23 October. This means that all 53 competitors accepted at the first trot-up will face the dressage judges on Friday, 24 October.

The first competitor into the arena will be three-horse rider Jonelle Price, aboard the Grape Syndicate’s 2022 Pau winner Grappa Nera, at 9am local time (8am British time). Grappa Nera is one of two previous five-star winners in the field, the other being 18-year-old Ballaghmor Class, owned by Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan, and ridden by Oliver Townend. They are drawn towards the end of the afternoon, at 4.09pm (3.09pm British time).

The guinea pig test rider, François Pons aboard Dali Du Montesy, will “warm up the judges” at 9.10am (8.10am British time). The field is split into six groups of roughly nine, with short breaks in between each. There is one longer break after four sessions which will last around an hour from 2.14pm–3.20pm (1.14pm–2.20pm).

Pau Horse Trials: dressage times for 10 of the top contenders

Three riders are piloting three horses, namely Jonelle (Grappa Nero, Senor Crocodillo, Hiarado), Tim (Global Quest, Happy Boy and Jarillo) and Bubby (Its Cooley Time, Cola and Cannavaro), with their rides spaced out in sessions one, three and six.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested to read…

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now