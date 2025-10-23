Unusually for a large field at a five-star, the Pau Horse Trials dressage times will all happen on one day. This is because the start of the event had to be postponed due to high winds on Thursday, 23 October. This means that all 53 competitors accepted at the first trot-up will face the dressage judges on Friday, 24 October.
The first competitor into the arena will be three-horse rider Jonelle Price, aboard the Grape Syndicate’s 2022 Pau winner Grappa Nera, at 9am local time (8am British time). Grappa Nera is one of two previous five-star winners in the field, the other being 18-year-old Ballaghmor Class, owned by Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan, and ridden by Oliver Townend. They are drawn towards the end of the afternoon, at 4.09pm (3.09pm British time).
The guinea pig test rider, François Pons aboard Dali Du Montesy, will “warm up the judges” at 9.10am (8.10am British time). The field is split into six groups of roughly nine, with short breaks in between each. There is one longer break after four sessions which will last around an hour from 2.14pm–3.20pm (1.14pm–2.20pm).
Pau Horse Trials: dressage times for 10 of the top contenders
- Bubby Upton (GBR) and Cola: 9.37am (8.37am British time)
- Yasmin Ingham (GBR) and Rehy DJ: 11.04am (10.04am)
- Tom McEwen (GBR) and Brookfield Quality: 2.07pm (1.07pm)
- Sarah Bullimore (GBR) and Corimiro: 3.20pm (2.20pm)
- David Doel (GBR) and Galileo Nieuwmoed: 4.02pm (3.02pm)
- Oliver Townend (GBR) and Ballaghmor Class: 4.09pm (3.09pm)
- Emily King (GBR) and Valmy Biats: 4.33pm (3.33pm)
- Boyd Martin (USA) and Cooley Nutcracker: 5.01pm (4.01pm)
- Bubby Upton (GBR) and Its Cooley Time: 5.15pm (4.15pm)
- Tim Price (NZL) and Jarillo: 5.22pm (4.22pm)
Three riders are piloting three horses, namely Jonelle (Grappa Nero, Senor Crocodillo, Hiarado), Tim (Global Quest, Happy Boy and Jarillo) and Bubby (Its Cooley Time, Cola and Cannavaro), with their rides spaced out in sessions one, three and six.
- To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
You may also be interested to read…
Two horses held in delayed first trot-up at Pau five-star in tail end of Storm Benjamin
An ‘oops’ drop and a lot of water: 9 cross-country questions to challenge the world’s top horses and riders at Pau five-star
Who will win Pau five-star, a star bows out aged 18 and other things the horse world is talking about
Watch Pau Horse Trials 2025 live from wherever you are
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round