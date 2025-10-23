{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Find out what time 10 hotly tipped contenders will perform their dressage at Pau Horse Trials in a storm-disrupted schedule

    • Unusually for a large field at a five-star, the Pau Horse Trials dressage times will all happen on one day. This is because the start of the event had to be postponed due to high winds on Thursday, 23 October. This means that all 53 competitors accepted at the first trot-up will face the dressage judges on Friday, 24 October.

    The first competitor into the arena will be three-horse rider Jonelle Price, aboard the Grape Syndicate’s 2022 Pau winner Grappa Nera, at 9am local time (8am British time). Grappa Nera is one of two previous five-star winners in the field, the other being 18-year-old Ballaghmor Class, owned by Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan, and ridden by Oliver Townend. They are drawn towards the end of the afternoon, at 4.09pm (3.09pm British time).

    The guinea pig test rider, François Pons aboard Dali Du Montesy, will “warm up the judges” at 9.10am (8.10am British time). The field is split into six groups of roughly nine, with short breaks in between each. There is one longer break after four sessions which will last around an hour from 2.14pm–3.20pm (1.14pm–2.20pm).

    Pau Horse Trials: dressage times for 10 of the top contenders

    • Bubby Upton (GBR) and Cola: 9.37am (8.37am British time)
    • Yasmin Ingham (GBR) and Rehy DJ: 11.04am (10.04am)
    • Tom McEwen (GBR) and Brookfield Quality: 2.07pm (1.07pm)
    • Sarah Bullimore (GBR) and Corimiro: 3.20pm (2.20pm)
    • David Doel (GBR) and Galileo Nieuwmoed: 4.02pm (3.02pm)
    • Oliver Townend (GBR) and Ballaghmor Class: 4.09pm (3.09pm)
    • Emily King (GBR) and Valmy Biats: 4.33pm (3.33pm)
    • Boyd Martin (USA) and Cooley Nutcracker: 5.01pm (4.01pm)
    • Bubby Upton (GBR) and Its Cooley Time: 5.15pm (4.15pm)
    • Tim Price (NZL) and Jarillo: 5.22pm (4.22pm)

    Three riders are piloting three horses, namely Jonelle (Grappa Nero, Senor Crocodillo, Hiarado), Tim (Global Quest, Happy Boy and Jarillo) and Bubby (Its Cooley Time, Cola and Cannavaro), with their rides spaced out in sessions one, three and six.

    H&H features editor
    Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.
