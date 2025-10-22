Who will win Pau five-star, a star bows out aged 18 and other things the horse world is talking about





Who will win Pau five-star?

The final five-star of the season gets under way in France this week, with the first day of dressage kicking off tomorrow (23 October). There are 59 combinations entered and a strong field of Brits, including Laura Collett, Tom McEwen and Oliver Townend, to name just a few. H&H’s eventing editor Pippa Roome has shared her views on some of the top contenders and who she predicts we will see on the podium.

A new seven-year-old world champion

Ahead of the five-star action at Pau, Tom McEwen was in a different part of France last week contesting the young horse World Championships at Le Lion d’Angers. Tom and Brookfield Danny De Muze won the prestigious seven-year-old title, thanks to a clear showjumping round that put them ahead of Lara de Liedekerke-Meier and Helios, who were leading after the cross-country. “He’s a very modern-day sport horse. He’s got a great gallop and a fantastic jump so for me he’s the full package,” said Tom.

A showjumping star bows out

Ireland’s Conor Swail has announced the retirement of his superstar partner Count Me In, aged 18. The Hanoverian gelding’s record includes 14 five-star wins and countless placings from major shows including Spruce Meadows, London International, Dublin Horse Show and Aachen. “The best horse I’ve ever ridden. It has been such a privilege and an honour to have been your jockey these past three-and-a-half years,” said Conor.

