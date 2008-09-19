Clayton Fredericks heads Eventing World Cup Final after dressage

Clayton and Lucinda Fredericks lead the 39-strong field at the HSBC FEI Eventing World Cup Final at Deauville, France, at the completion of the dressage phase.

Clayton and Ben Along Time produced an attractive, supple test to score the only sub-40 mark. He has a convincing lead of 4.1pen over his wife on Headley Britannia.

“Both our horses feel as though they’ve been on holiday,” said Lucinda. “They seem fine after their travels to Hong Kong. We came here last year and enjoyed it so much that we wanted to come back. I’m not feeling under any pressure.”

America’s Allison Springer and Arthur made an impressive HSBC FEI World Cup Final debut and is lying in =3rd with Pippa Funnell on Ensign. William Fox-Pitt is currently sitting in =9th place on Kaleidoscope, alongside Andrew Nicholson with Henry Tankerville.

Laura Collett, 19, is the youngest rider in the field, after quickly rerouting from Blenheim. She is in 18th place on 52.8pen.

“I just brushed off the mud and came,” said Laura. “The cross-country looks quite tricky; there are lots of arrowheads.”

HSBC FEI Eventing World Cup Final after dressage

1. Clayton Fredericks/Ben Along Time (AUS), 36.1pen

2. Lucinda Fredericks/Headley Britannia (GBR), 40.2pen

=3. Allison Springer/Arthur (USA), 41.1

=3. Pippa Funnell/Ensign (GBR), 41.1

=5. Frank Ostholt/Air Jordan (GER), 43.3

=5. Kai Ruder/Le Prince des Bois (GER), 43.3

7. Michael Jung/La Biosthetique Sam FBW (GER), 45.0

8. Nicolas Touzaint/Hildago de l’Ile (FRA), 45.7

=9. William Fox-Pitt/Kaleidoscope (GBR), 50.0

=9. Andrew Nicholson/Henry Tankerville (NZL), 50.0