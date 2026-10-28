‘Having a carer is not a freebie’: concerns raised over disabled ticket pricing at equestrian event

Questions have been raised about accessible ticket prices for Your Horse Live

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An equestrian event has responded to concerns about its accessible ticket pricing – and blamed an “administrative error” for charging £22 extra for disabled children’s tickets.

Michelle Lucas spoke out after she had problems making a group booking for Your Horse Live, for two disabled adults, two disabled children and three carers.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.