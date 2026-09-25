Equestrian businesses warned of minimum wage complexities that can arise from staff accommodation

Questions have been raised over whether the HMRC accommodation offset rate is too low.

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Pictured a line of horses in stables.
(Image credit: Alamy)

An HMRC dispute over grooms’ accommodation has highlighted the need for businesses to be aware of the complexities surrounding national minimum wage (NMW) rules.

Coach Rebecca Cowderoy has spoken out after she believed she was following the correct procedure around NMW and staff accommodation – but was found to have incurred NMW arrears owing to confusion around the HMRC accommodation offset rate.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.