Attitudes to and conditions for the equestrian workforce are changing for the better – but there are still “serious concerns”, especially for those in on-the-job training roles.

A recent British Grooms Association (BGA) survey “demonstrates an urgent need for some equestrian employers to stop ignoring employment legislation and offer only legal terms and conditions”, BGA CEO Lucy Katan said.

The survey, of “working pupils”, apprentices and other grooms in training, found that 72% work over 40 hours per week, 64% have no written contract, 67% are not given payslips and 77% do not get their statutory holiday entitlement. More than half are not paid at least the national minimum wage (NMW).

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

“The findings highlight an urgent need for the equestrian industry to come together to improve standards and understanding around on-the-job training,” the survey report concludes. “Employers, parents and young people themselves all have a role to play in ensuring they receive proper training alongside the employment rights and protections they are legally entitled to.”

The report also states, as has been said before, that the term “working pupil” must be reconsidered as this is not a legally accepted term and training may not be in lieu of paying the NMW.

“While employers may legitimately provide training alongside employment, training cannot generally be offered in place of wages, and workers should not bear training costs in a way that causes their pay to fall below the NMW,” the report states.

“To avoid this, employers must not deduct training costs from pay, and workers should be provided with a separate invoice for any training charges payable to their employer. These findings may therefore warrant closer scrutiny by enforcement bodies to determine whether employment and pay arrangements comply with NMW legislation.”

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Awareness of the law

Ms Katan said overall there is greater awareness of the law, and she believes the situation is changing for the better, citing the fact that since she set up the Equestrian Employers Association, this has helped create 5,500 contracts for staff.

“Do we hear of the same number of ‘working pupil’ positions as historically? No,” she told H&H.

“But the ones bringing people in and giving them training in return for the wage, or some kind of mishmash; are those poor employment? Yes.”

Ms Katan praised recent moves to raise grooms’ profile, such as at the World Championships.

“Progress is being made; groom recognition is much better than it was,” she said.

“But we have to make sure our industry is only a place of good employment. That’s it.”

Have your say

The results were revealed as a the equestrian workforce is encouraged to have its say.

British Equestrian is working with Hartpury University to “build a clearer picture of the people who keep the equestrian sector running, and the challenges and opportunities they face”.

The survey will consider issues such as recruitment, retention and training.

Hartpury director of research Jane Williams said: “By combining our robust research expertise with meaningful engagement across one of our specialist industries, we’ll create the evidence to inform workforce development and help build a more sustainable, inclusive sector.”

There are surveys for paid workers and volunteers.

● Do you work in the industry; what have your experiences been? Let us know your thoughts at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and county, for the chance to have your thoughts published in a future issue of Horse & Hound magazine