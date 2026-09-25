Many equestrian grooms are still employed illegally, although progress is being made

A British Grooms Association survey has found there are still very concerning issues in equestrian employment

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A groom carrying a haynet over her shoulder
(Image credit: Philip Barker)

Attitudes to and conditions for the equestrian workforce are changing for the better – but there are still “serious concerns”, especially for those in on-the-job training roles.

A recent British Grooms Association (BGA) survey “demonstrates an urgent need for some equestrian employers to stop ignoring employment legislation and offer only legal terms and conditions”, BGA CEO Lucy Katan said.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.