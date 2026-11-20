Horse-drawn carriage rides will stop operating in New York by 1 June 2028 in a “historic step forward for animal rights and public safety” in the city – but workers’ union launches lawsuit in response.

Yesterday (20 November) New York mayor Zohran Kwam Mamdani signed the “landmark legislation” that will end carriage rides in the city by the summer of 2028.

“For 150 years, horse-drawn carriages have been a fixture of Central Park. Today, we are bringing that chapter to a close,” said Mayor Mamdani.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

Campaigners have long called for an end to horse-drawn carriage rides following a number of high profile incidents. Some of those include the death of a horse named Ryder in 2022, and more recently the death of a collapsed horse in Central Park in June. In a separate incident the same month a carriage accident in the park resulted in the death of 18-year-old man, Romanch Mahajan.

New York city council speaker Julie Menin said it was “a truly historic day for New York city, nearly two decades after the council first considered ending the horse-drawn carriage industry”.

“Today, I’m thinking of Romanch Mahajan, who should still be with us and whose tragic, untimely death reminds us why this legislation was so urgently needed,” said Ms Menin.

“This law will protect the welfare of horses while ensuring that the hardworking New Yorkers who depend on this industry have the support they need to transition to new employment opportunities. I’m proud to have worked alongside council member Christopher Marte, my colleagues, and advocates to make this moment possible, and I thank Mayor Mamdani for signing this historic legislation into law. With this law, we are ushering in a safer, more humane chapter for our city.”

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Allie Taylor, director of the mayor’s office of animal welfare, said the law “marks a historic step forward for animal rights and public safety in New York”.

“As we work to support carriage drivers through this transition, we have sanctuaries and rescue organizations ready to welcome the horses into retirement,” she said.

The Mamdani administration said it will support the approximately 200 workers whose livelihoods are affected by the end of the carriages. A new “horse carriage worker industry program” will be established to help those affected into new careers through training and support.

“This industry will come to an end, and we have a responsibility to the workers whose livelihoods depend on it,” he said.

“We will work alongside them to ensure they have the financial support and career opportunities they need to build their next chapter.”

The mayor also committed to a feasibility study examining electric carriages and electric pedal-assist bikes as potential alternatives for use in Central Park.

Yesterday the Transport Workers Union of America (TWU) filed a class-action lawsuit in Manhattan federal court “seeking to have the ban declared unconstitutional, arbitrary, and capricious.”

The lawsuit said the ban violates carriage owners and workers’ rights and goes against prior rulings around lawful limits of the council’s authority. It also highlighted that there have been thousands of e-bike crashes in recent years but no legislation to ban them or licensing requirements – and that “no driver or carriage owner has been convicted of animal cruelty”.

TWU international president John Samuelsen said the bill is an “unconstitutional abomination”.

“It strips horse-carriage owners of the city-issued medallions that they purchased for hundreds of thousands of dollars – without mandating or guaranteeing compensation,” he said.

“It prohibits carriage drivers from selling their horses to carriage-ride operators in another city, or even another state where rides are permitted. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Despite the good intentions of the mayor, the protections he outlined recently should have been written into the legislation.”