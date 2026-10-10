Urgent need to change behaviour on how and when to wean foals

Foal weaning research highlights a need to change thinking across the equestrian industry

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A mare and foal silhouetted against the sun
(Image credit: Boots and Hooves Photography)

There is an “urgent need” to change collective thinking and behaviour on weaning foals to benefit horses in the short and long term.

This is the recommendation of a new study, published in ScienceDirect, on the effects of different methods of weaning, and at different ages.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.