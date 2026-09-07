Calls for owners to use science-backed colic information over ‘old wives’ tales’

New colic research has been published in scientific journal Animals

Becky Murray&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Pictured a mare and foal turned out in a field.
(Image credit: Boots and Hooves)

Maximising turnout may reduce the risk of post-partum colic in broodmares – as researchers call for owners to use science-backed information over “old wives’ tales”.

In a study published in Animals, researchers from the University of Liverpool investigated risk factors for post-partum colic in thoroughbred broodmares in the UK and Ireland. The researchers analysed medical and management data for more than 1,000 mares from 29 studs during the 2021 and 2022 foaling seasons.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.