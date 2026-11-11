Nosebands in dressage are getting looser, study finds, after years of work

Nosebands in dressage are getting looser, researchers have found – after six years of work that has “come full circle”.

A team tested the noseband tightness of 523 horses competing at the 2025 British Dressage (BD) national, middle tour and Area Festival championships, using the gauge approved by the FEI and BD and found that 95% passed the check.

This compares to a 2017 study, in which about 75% of nosebands would have been too tight by today’s standard.

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“This is very encouraging,” lead author Russell MacKechnie-Guire, of Hartpury University, told H&H.

“Knowledge, awareness, education and the introduction of the FEI tool have led to a significant step forward. That’s why we wanted to do the study, to ask: Has the research and the tool made a difference?”

The team has been working on this area for six years. At the start, there was evidence on noseband tightness and a gauge in existence, but this had not been adopted by any federations as a standard.

Previous rules stated that a steward should be able to fit two fingers between the horse’s face and the noseband, but this was subjective and the tightness varied depending on the size of the steward’s fingers and how and where they were positioned.

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“Six years ago, we set out on our journey to try to add to the evidence base and help support policy and decision-making,” Dr MacKechnie-Guire said. “First we carried out the tightness study, where little difference [in pressure exerted] was found between two and one and a half fingers. This provided potential dimensions for a tool.

“Then we studied the location and demonstrated that measuring on the side of the horse’s head underestimated the tightness of the noseband. This led to the location for testing being moved to the nasal bone. Combining the two studies supported the development of the FEI tool and protocol for measuring tightness.”

Noseband tightness gauge

The tool has been used in all FEI disciplines since 1 May 2025. BD trialled it last year as part of its planned roll-out and it is now used at all stewarded competitions.

“The introduction of the tool was in the rulebook, and BD advised competitors that there would be noseband testing, when the times for the national championships were published, and 95% passed,” Dr MacKechnie-Guire said. “And of the 5% who didn’t, not one rider objected to the noseband being loosened.”

Dr MacKechnie-Guire said another positive is that horses were unperturbed by the use of the tool; there had been some concern that horses might not like it, but 97% stood still and the few others were walked, came back and then stood for measurement.

“So it’s a really horse-, rider- steward- and welfare-friendly method the FEI and BD are implementing, and I think that’s really important,” he said.

“And from the rider perspective, the analysis showed they liked the objectivity of it and felt it was good for horse welfare; a really positive step. Stewards felt it helped support decision-making as there was no confusion.

“We wanted to do this study to conclude the work; the introduction of the tool has made a significant step forward. Now owners can access a tool they can use if they wish to, if they’re questioning their tightness.

“This to me is a really good example of how research can affect policy and decision-making, and as a research group what we’re interested in is how to improve the comfort and welfare of ridden horses. There’s still more bridle work to do – horse-rider-bridle interaction is so complex – but we have taken a step forward.”

Vet, fellow researcher and grand prix dressage rider Rachel Murray told H&H she believes the study reflects greater knowledge and understanding in dressage.

“Certainly it shows that this group of dressage riders are much more knowledgeable than the groups that have been tested previously, and knowledgeable from the point of view of better horse welfare,” Dr Murray said. “So that’s a really good thing.

“What’s nice is that this has come from the FEI, from the work that’s been done, and pushed down, so maybe other groups will be empowered to encourage a similar thing. If the tool was being used in Pony Club, riding clubs and other areas such as showing, it could make a difference.

“Hopefully, it will give people the confidence to know they don’t need to ride with a tight noseband. Have your own tool, make sure your horse is happy having it done and that it fits, then you know you’re doing the right thing for your horse.”

BD chief executive Jason Brautigam told H&H BD is “delighted” with the results of its using the tool.

“Not only in the way this now provides an objective and consistent measurement for all horses, but how quickly our riders have adapted,” he said. “There have been very few issues reported and this is another positive step forward in our efforts to ensure that the highest standards of welfare are maintained at all FEI and BD competitions.”

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