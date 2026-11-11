Nosebands in dressage are getting looser, study finds, after years of work

A noseband tightness study at British Dressage championships found positive results, after six years

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A close-up of a steward measuring noseband tightness with the gauge
(Image credit: FEI)

Nosebands in dressage are getting looser, researchers have found – after six years of work that has “come full circle”.

A team tested the noseband tightness of 523 horses competing at the 2025 British Dressage (BD) national, middle tour and Area Festival championships, using the gauge approved by the FEI and BD and found that 95% passed the check.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.