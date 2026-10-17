Equestrians’ choice of bra could influence how well they ride

The bra you wear could influence how well you ride, pioneering new research has found.

Researchers have discovered that different types of bras influence breast pain in riders – an important point in itself – but that breast support also has a bearing on rider symmetry. They found that when riders wore an encapsulation-type sports bra, which supports each breast in individual cups, they had the greatest elbow and knee symmetry. In other words, the smallest difference between left and right movement patterns.

“An asymmetrical rider position has been linked to reduced performance, laterality, pain and increased injury risk,” stated the study. “Reduced rider asymmetry may contribute to better tactile cue application, improving communication with the horse, enhancing rider stability, honing rider skill and subsequently impacting the experience of the ridden horse.”

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The study added that consistent with previous findings, higher breast support brought the rider's torso closer to the vertical in trot.

“More upright torso positions are associated with greater equestrian skill levels, suggesting that inadequate breast support may compromise rider biomechanics by mimicking those of lower skill levels or reduce the efficacy of tactile cue application to the horse,” stated the report.

“These findings highlight the consequences of breast support beyond rider comfort, suggesting that avoiding excessive breast movement enhances rider performance, potentially improving welfare of the ridden horse.”

The study, titled The biomechanical and perceptual impact of breast support during riding and running in female equestrians, was published in the International Journal of Equine Science. It is part of an ongoing collaboration between Hartpury University, University Centre Sparsholt and the research group in breast health at the University of Portsmouth.

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Researchers investigated the effect bras had on breast movement, comfort and pain and rider position and asymmetry. They also compared breast movement and pain in riding to running.

The 21 participants rode an equine simulator in walk, trot and canter, and also ran on a treadmill, while their breast movement and riding position in different bras was measured in 3D. They each wore an everyday bra, an encapsulation sports bra, a combination sports bra and went braless. They rated their breast pain after each gait, and how comfortable they found each bra.

It was found that the type of bra worn influenced exercise-induced breast pain, rider position and symmetry. Both types of sports bra improved comfort, reduced breast movement and enhanced rider symmetry and torso alignment, which the study stated demonstrates “functional implications for rider performance and potentially critical aspects of horse-rider communication that may affect equine welfare”.

“These results highlight the need for equestrian-specific bra design and practical guidance tailored to the unique movement and aesthetic demands of this sporting population,” the study concluded.

Lorna Cameron, senior lecturer at Hartpury University and one of the study’s authors, said the researchers are “incredibly excited to see this research published”.

“Breast health and appropriate support can have a very real impact on women participating in sport but there has historically been relatively little research investigating specifically the needs of equestrians,” she said.

“What makes this study particularly exciting is that we have been able to establish relative breast movement in three dimensions during riding and compare it directly with running in the same participants. That gives us a much better understanding of how the demands of riding differ from an activity on which much existing sports bra research and design has been based.”

She added that the findings also show that breast support is not just about comfort.

“The type of support worn was associated with differences in breast pain, rider position and symmetry, which makes this an important area for further research,” she said.

“We hope this work will encourage greater conversation around breast health in equestrian sport and ultimately contribute to better information and products designed with the specific needs of riders in mind.”

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Article Sources Cameron, L., Stones, N., Lewis, V., Davies, E., Douglas, J. L., Maddock, C., Searle, K., & Burbage, J. (2026). The Biomechanical and Perceptual Impact of Breast Support during Riding and Running in Female Equestrians. International Journal of Equine Science, 5(2), 171–181. https://doi.org/10.64292/ijes.231