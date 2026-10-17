Equestrians’ choice of bra could influence how well they ride

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Image shows a rider in a light top tacking up a chestnut horse
(Image credit: Hartpury University)

The bra you wear could influence how well you ride, pioneering new research has found.

Researchers have discovered that different types of bras influence breast pain in riders – an important point in itself – but that breast support also has a bearing on rider symmetry. They found that when riders wore an encapsulation-type sports bra, which supports each breast in individual cups, they had the greatest elbow and knee symmetry. In other words, the smallest difference between left and right movement patterns.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.